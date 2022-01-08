Minnesota Gophers at Michigan State Spartans Hockey

The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team will look to successfully open their 2022 portion of the schedule when they head to East Lansing for a two-game series against the Michigan State Spartans. It will be the first two matchups between the two schools this season and will put Minnesota exactly halfway through the conference season after playing two games against every other Big Ten opponent. With potential roster upheaval as a result of the Olympics, the Gophers must take advantage of every game they have with a full complement of players and try to do what they did to the Spartans a season ago when Minnesota ended the season 5-0. concluded over the Green and White.

Minnesota entered 2022 by playing a few exhibition games earlier this week. Minnesota defeated St. Thomas 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul and defeated the US Under 18 Team 5-3 on Monday night at the 3M Arena. Justin Close played both games in the net for the Gophers, giving Jack LaFontaine another weekend off to rest before most likely playing the final 8 weeks of the regular season and all post-season games without a breather. The Gophers got to test some of their depth as different star players at one or both games, and that depth will be tested in games counting in a few weeks.

On Thursday, an initial list of college players who have been asked to play for the US Olympic team was published in Athletic and included three Gophers in defender Brock Faber and forwards Ben Meyers and Mathew Knies. Meyers and Knies are one and two in scoring for Minnesota this season and Faber is one of the best defenders in the Big Ten. Although he has not yet been officially added to the roster, Bob Motzko emphasized that he had told his players that if they had the chance to play for the US team and not to worry about the Gophers. It sounds like the players will at least miss the first three series in February, which is a home series for Minnesota against Michigan State and road series on Ohio state and Penn State. The hope is that the players would return for the regular season finale at home to Wisconsin, but only time will tell.

So the Gophers have three more Big Ten series and a non-conference series with what will hopefully be a full roster. Heading into the weekend, they are second in the Big Ten with 19 points, four behind leader Michigan but with two games in hand. With the Wolverines playing a non-conference series against UMass this weekend, Minnesota could top the rankings on Saturday night depending on how they stack up against the Spartans. These are the kind of games Minnesota needs to find a way to win.

Michigan State has been better than many thought this season. They go into the weekend with an 11-8-1 overall record and a 5-5 conference record. Their 15 points currently places them 5th in the Big Ten, but only one back from our lady for the fourth. The Spartans were defeated by Michigan, beating Wisconsin, and have split with every other Big Ten team to date, so Minnesota will need to know that this weekend at Munn Ice Arena will be no easy feat. They are coming off a couple of games against in-state rivals losing 3-1 at home to Western Michigan before beating Michigan Tech 3-2 in overtime. A household name awaits in the net for Sparty as Drew DeRidder continues to stop pucks for the Spartans. The Gophers have had success against him, as in the six games he has started for Michigan State against Minnesota, the Gophers have scored 4.11 goals per game and have a save percentage of just 0.878. But DeRidder has been great this season and the course over the weekend has a GAA of 1.99 and a save percentage of 0.946. The other Spartan keeper, Pierce Charleson, has much better numbers against the Gophers with a 1.61 GAA, a 0.958 save in just two games. Minnesota will likely see both in the net this weekend.

Another well-known name awaits in the attack…probably. Mitchell Lewandowski, fifth year student, has been around forever. He played 17 games in his career against the Gophers and has 14 points and 8 goals. However, according to The only colorsLewandowski was injured in the game against Michigan Tech and his status for the weekend is unknown. Without him and his team leading 18 points, the Spartan attack is much more pedestrian. Jeremy Davidson leads the Spartans with 8 goals on the season and is second on the team with 13 points. Michigan State averages just 2.4 goals per game as a team, so if Minnesota can jump to an early lead, they should be able to control the rest of the game.

The two-team specials stats are relatively even, Minnesota has a 26% power play success rate compared to MSU’s 22.2%. It comes even closer on the penalty kill. MSU kills 84.4% of their sentences, while the Gophers have an 82.4% success rate. This game will most likely be won 5×5 which should bode well for the Gophers.

With just a few Big Ten games before a makeup non-conference series against Alaska next weekend, Minnesota should really take advantage and beat a Michigan State team that on paper, and in reality, is much better than a season ago. Can the Gophers break their five-week split streakin games that count, that’s all we can only hope for.

HOW TO WATCH:

#9/11 Minnesota Gophers @ Michigan State Spartans

Where: Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Michigan

When: Friday 5:30 PM / Saturday 6:30 PM

TV: Big Ten Network

Current: Fox Sports App

Radio: 1130 AM / 103.5 FM / I Heart Radio