10 Ohio State Football Commitments Are Army All-Americans





One of the best annual recruiting traditions is the US Army All-American Bowl which takes place every January in San Antonio, Texas. This year, the Ohio State soccer team has 10 commits/signers who are Army All-Americans with various goals who also play in the bowl. Future Buckeyes will be seen all over the field on Saturday afternoon: Devin Brown (QB), Caleb Burton (WR), Kaleb Brown (WR), Caden Curry (DE), Kyion Grayes (WR), Tegra Tshabola (OT), Kojo Antwi (WR), Jyaire Brown (CB), George Fitzpatrick (OT) and Carson Hinzman (OG). In addition, Ohio State goals are Earnest Greene (OG), Hero Kanu (DT), and Christen Miller (DT) Army All-Americans — both Greene and Kanu will be announcing their pledges during the game. Unfortunately, some players will be held up with COVID. Kaleb Brown, the four-star recipient from Chicago, comes out after testing positive. Plus, it looks like Jyaire Brown, the four-star corner of West Chester, OH, will also be out due to COVID. Still, eight OSU commits will be on display during the Army All-American game. Every future Buckeye gets the chance to shine The Army All-American Bowl shows the elite against the elite, with many one-on-one matchups. When you take that into consideration, every OSU commitment has the chance to shine with plenty of elite talent matchups. The passing game is usually the area to watch. The run game isn’t very physical in these games, which is of little importance since Ohio State has no running backs or linebackers in the game. Above all, quarterback play is the most revealing in the Army All-American game. Two years ago, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young made memorable plays during their Army All-American game. Now both are two of the best QBs in America. Buckeye signer Devin Brown gets the same chance to shine. During training this week, Brown was one of the shiners regardless of position. Brown’s arm strength was fully visible leading up to the bowl game. The West squad is loaded with Buckeyes and Brown throws to Burton and Grayes, two future Buckeyes receivers. Plus, Fitzpatrick, Hinzman, Curry and the OSU target Kanu will be in the west. Antwi (WR) will be in the East team with Tshabola, the offensive tackle. For Ohio State football fans, there’s plenty to see in the Army All-American Bowl this year. With monster performance, it can have a big impact on recruiting rankings. So far, the QB Commit Brown looks on track to move up, especially if he plays well on Saturday. Watch the Army All-American game on Saturday, January 8 at 1:00 PM EST.

