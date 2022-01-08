Novak Djokovic’s father says his son is in jail, not in detention





Novak Djokovic remains in Australian custody pending a hearing on his medical exemption from the vaccination requirement for those entering the country. And although Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews previously told reporters that the tennis star “is free to leave at any time he chooses to do so and Border Force will actually facilitate that,” his father Srdjan Anders said, speaking out in the Serbian capital Belgrade per air sports. “Novak and his team submitted the same kind of documents as those 25 other tennis players and they had no problems, just Novak. They wanted to humiliate him,” Srdjan said. “He’s not incarcerated, he’s in jail,” he continued. “They took all his belongings, even his wallet. They left him with only a phone and no other clothes, nowhere to wash his face. He is in prison, our pride is a prisoner of these idiots.” Djokovic traveled to the country after Victoria’s state authorities granted him a medical exemption from the country’s strict vaccination requirements. However, on Wednesday’s arrival, the Australian Border Force dismissed his waiver as invalid and banned him from entering the country. An Australian government lawyer previously said he should not be deported before his hearing, what is on monday. Djokovic has not yet announced publicly whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday that Djokovic “had no valid medical exemption” from the vaccination requirement for arrivals. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has previously Posted on Instagram that he had “told our Novak that all of Serbia is with him and [we] do everything they can to end the bullying of the world’s best tennis player. In accordance with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice.” Jelena Djokovic, the tennis star’s wife, shared on Twitter on Thursday: “It’s Christmas today for us, my wishes are that everyone is healthy, happy, safe and together with families. We wish we were all together today, but my comfort is that at least we are healthy And we will grow from this experience. “Thank you dear people around the world for using your voice to send love to my husband. I take a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening. The one law we all have to respect across every line is love and respect for another human being. Love and forgiveness is never a mistake, but a powerful force. Thank you, hvala vam!” Novak is not the only tennis star in detention. Renata Voráčová, a Czech women’s tennis player, is now in the same facility as Djokovic, along with “several other players,” the Czech Foreign Ministry said. More tennis coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/tennis/2022/01/07/novak-djokovic-father-son-is-in-prison-not-detention-australian-open-vaccination-exemption-hearing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos