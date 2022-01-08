It’s “Like Prison”, says Czech tennis player detained with Novak Djokovic

Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, who is in the same detention center in Melbourne as Novak Djokovic, is said to have gone into hiding after their Australian visa was revoked, said Friday that her stay felt like “in jail”. Voracova entered Australia claiming an exemption from the country’s strict Covid-19 vaccine requirements. But like Djokovic, she ended up in detention after Australian border authorities determined that both players had failed to meet eligibility requirements. “I’m in a room with nowhere to go,” 38-year-old Voracova, 81st in doubles, told Czech daily DNES and Sport.

“My window is closed properly, I can’t open it five centimeters.

“And there are guards everywhere, even under the window, which is pretty funny. Maybe they thought I would jump and run,” Voracova added, calling the hotel “a better dorm”.

“They bring me food and there is a guard in the hallway. You have to report, everything is rationed. I feel a bit like in prison.”

“Like an action movie”

It is unclear why authorities began investigating Voracova after she was initially allowed into the country.

Unvaccinated against Covid-19, Voracova was allowed to participate in an exemption provided by Tennis Australia to play in the Australian Open after recovering from the illness late last year.

But the Australian government says a recent infection is not an acceptable reason for foreigners to enter without being fully vaccinated.

“Federal officials let me in immediately. I was detained at the Victoria State checkpoint when they sent my papers somewhere, but then they confirmed I was free to enter without any problems,” she said.

She even managed to play a doubles at the WTA event in Melbourne leading up to the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.

But on Thursday, local authorities revoked her visa, questioned her for several hours and quarantined her at the Park Hotel in Melbourne.

“It felt like being in an action movie and it wasn’t pleasant at all,” she said, who has won 11 WTA doubles titles during her career.

Unlike world number one, Djokovic, who is wary of vaccines, who awaits a court ruling on his options to take a record 21st Grand Slam title, Voracova plans to return home to go.

“I would have to apply for a new visa and wait a week, locked up in a hotel, with no training…it makes no sense,” she said.

“So I’m waiting for a permit (to leave), maybe Saturday.”

Voracova said she may have ended up in detention for the attention to Djokovic.

“I don’t understand why they would come to me after a week and say, look, the rules that were in place no longer apply.”

But she had no grudge against the Serbian star.

“I would like them to let him play. We are athletes, we came here to play tennis and not to settle disputes behind the scenes,” Voracova said.

She also praised Djokovic’s fans who supported their hero on the street outside.

promoted

“They sing, they sing. They even sang my name. There are loads of fans. I think they work shifts.”

(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and was generated automatically from a syndicated feed.)