No. 12 Wrestling Dominates Indiana For 11-0 Start





PISCATAWAY, NJ no. 12 Rutgers Wrestling (11-0, 1-0) opened the Big Ten Conference double season with a dominant 29-7 victory over Indiana (2-1, 0-1), on Friday night in front of 3,093 fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena. number 4 Sebastian Rivera (141), no. 5 John Poznanskic (184) and No. 30 Dylan Shawver (125) all delivered wins over ranked Hoosiers as the Scarlet Knights secured their first 11-0 start to a season in the history of the program. no. 26 Jackson Turley (174) worked a technical trap, while Rivera, Shawver and No. 7 Greg Bulsak (197) all added majors against Indiana. Poznanski took one of the biggest wins of his collegiate career with a 4-2 decision over number 8 DJ Washington. “That competition could have gone in a lot of different directions. Every time you win in this conference, it’s a good thing. But we’ll be right back at it. We have to turn the page very quickly, get up at 7am, on a bus, go to the airport and get off at Madison,” – Head Coach Scott Goodale Shawver opened the double with his first-ranked opponent of the season in No. 25 Jacob Moran. Shawver scored five runs in the second period and added five more in the third en route to the 13-2 major.

Devon Britton (133) held his ranked opponent to a decision, with the Scarlet Knights bracing three more times before the break. Rivera exploded for eight points in the first period to make his 19-5 key decision over No. 26 Cayden Rooks to emphasize. no. 19 Michael VanBrill (149) and Robert Kanniard (157) followed with decisions to give RU a comfortable 14-3 lead during the break.

(133) held his ranked opponent to a decision, with the Scarlet Knights bracing three more times before the break. Rivera exploded for eight points in the first period to make his 19-5 key decision over No. 26 Cayden Rooks to emphasize. no. 19 (149) and (157) followed with decisions to give RU a comfortable 14-3 lead during the break. Rutgers added four more straight wins from the break. Andrew Clark (165) secured his double win in the Big Ten with his 3-0 decision over Sammy Cokeley before Turley amassed three four-point near-falls en route to a 20-2 technical fall against Sean Grim. Turley’s bonus points made it 22-3 with three games left.

(165) secured his double win in the Big Ten with his 3-0 decision over Sammy Cokeley before Turley amassed three four-point near-falls en route to a 20-2 technical fall against Sean Grim. Turley’s bonus points made it 22-3 with three games left. The game of the evening came between Poznanski and Washington. De Hoosier had an early 2-1 lead after being eliminated in the first period before Poznanski went to work at the top. The 2021 All-American drove out of Washington for the duration of the second period, forcing his opponent to concede a stable point. Poznanski then broke away in the third period for the 4-2 decision.

Bulsak closed the dual with his fifth big decision of the season in a 9-1 win against Nick Willham. Rutgers secured his first 11-0 start of a double season in program history. The Scarlet Knights opened the 1960 10-0-1 season and have played at the varsity level since 1930.

Rivera is now two wins away from 100 for his collegiate career. The four-time All-American arrived “On the Banks” with 73 wins on his resume during his tenure at Northwestern, where he was a two-time Big Ten champion.

Rivera also kept his 100 percent bonus percentage intact with his 19-5 key decision over the 2021 NCAA qualifier Graham Rooks. Rivers has caused six technical falls, three important decisions, two pins and two forfeits in 13 games this season.

Poznanski’s win over No. 8 DJ Washington was his second win over a top-10 foe during his first two collegiate seasons. Poznanski also defeated No. 3 Lou DePrez (Binghamton) at the NCAA Championships last season.

Bulsak, Poznanski, Rivera and VanBrill are together 47-0 this season.

Goodale is six double wins away from 200 for his career as a head coach at Rutgers.

Rutgers advanced to 6-1 all-time against Indiana. Rutgers will face No. 16 Wisconsin in Madison on Sunday. The 1pm dual will be streamed on Big Ten Plus. No. 12 Rutgers 29, Indiana 7

Presence: 3.093

125:30 / HM / NR Dylan Shawver (RU) about 25 / HM / NR Jacob Moran (IU) by means of MD, 13-2; RU leads, 4-0

133:18-18-19 Brock Hudkins (IU) about Devon Britton (RU)by means of Dec., 6-0; RU leads, 4-3

141:4/3/3 Sebastian Rivera (RU) about 26/22/16 Cayden Rooks (IU) by means of MD, 19-5; RU leads, 8-3

149:19/ HM / NR Michael VanBrill (RU) about Graham Rooks (IU) by means of Dec., 6-2; RU leads, 11-3

157: Robert Kanniard (RU) about The stretch Gilcher (IU) by means of Dec., 9-7; RU leads, 14-3

165: Andrew Clark (Ryou) about Sammy Cokeley (IU) by December, 3–0; RU leads, 17–3

174: 26/22/20 Jackson Turley (RU) about Sean Grim (IE) by TF, 20-2; RU leads, 22-3

184:5/5/5 John Poznanskic (RU) about 8/20/8 DJ Washington (IU) by means of Dec., 4-2; RU leads, 25-3

197:7/11/10 Greg Bulsak (Ryou) about Nick Willham (Iyou) by MD, 9-1 ; RU leads, 29–3

HWT:Jacob Bullock (Iyou) about Boone McDermott (Ryou) by MD, 9-1; Ryou win 29–7



Additional matches

133:Noah Gichberg (IU) about Malcolm Robinson (RU)by means of decision, 8-6

165:Kasper McIntosh (IU) about Jake Brenner (Ryou) by decision, 3-2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2022/1/7/no-12-wrestling-dominates-indiana-for-11-0-start.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos