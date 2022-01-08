Standout Bangor athlete Ryan Weston takes a job as a football coach at Grambling

Thursday was moving day for Ryan Weston.

The former three-sport captain at Bangor High School embarked on a 925-mile drive from his former job at Denison University in central Ohio to northern Louisiana, where hell enters a new phase of his coaching career with one of the most legendary football programs in America.

It all starts [Friday], said Weston, 31, of his new position as a tight-end coach at Grambling State University, a decades-long football juggernaut under the late Hall of Fame coach Eddie Robinson.

Grambling has captured 15 national championships as contested by the traditionally black colleges and universities and sent more than 100 players to the National Football League, including Pro Football Hall of Fame inductants Willie Brown, Buck Buchanan, Willie Davis, and Charlie Joiner.

Grambling State is one of the most recognizable brands in college football, Weston said.

His hiring came just weeks after Hue Jackson, a former head coach of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns, was named Gramblings’ new head coach.

Credit Weston, who had been Denisons offensive coordinator, and his game plan in a 45-7 win over Kenyon College on Oct. 16 for impressing one of Jackson’s former assistant coaches in Cleveland, Ken Delgado, now Kenyon’s defensive line coach.

after the season [Delgado] emailed me and told me they were good friends with Hue from their time together in the NFL and they talk about football quite a bit, Weston said. He told me I thought your run was particularly difficult to prepare for and you did a good job taking advantage of all the holes. [Jackson] wants to talk to you.

Weston saw a meeting with Jackson only as a positive reflection on the Denison football program, but Jackson, who was hired by Grambling on December 10, was especially interested in filling his new staff quickly.

He called me about two days later and offered me a job, Weston said. It came out of nowhere. I didn’t expect it and I didn’t do an interview for it. He said he pulled out the film and was very impressed, saying, “I’d love to have you on my staff.

Weston sees his hiring as not only a personal introduction to NCAA Division I football Grambling, as the University of Maine competes at the Football Championship Series level, but also an opportunity to continue learning the sport.

Coaching is a profession you never know everything about, he said. There is always something new, there is always something innovative and you are constantly learning and adapting. To be able to work under someone who has been everywhere and seen it on all levels, I couldn’t be happier.

Weston, the son of the legendary Bangor three-sport ace and LeRoy Patterson, in the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, graduated from Bangor High School in 2008 after his own distinguished athletic career with the Rams, including Class A state championships in basketball and outdoor track and two Eastern Maine final appearances in football.

Weston received a bachelor of science degree in African American studies from Bates College, where he was a four-year football and basketball player who received All-New England Small College Athletic Conference second-team honors as a senior on the roster.

I always thought I wanted to be a coach, I just thought it was going to be basketball, he said. I coached both football and basketball in my freshman year after graduating from Bates and decided that football suited my personality a little more.

Weston returned to Bangor and spent seven years as an assistant coach at Husson University, first under Gabby Price and later under current head coach Nat Clark.

Husson set a 50-22 record during his time with the Eagles before Weston left Maine to take a coaching job with Denison in 2020.

His first season on the Granville, Ohio campus was canceled due to COVID-19, but Weston was promoted to offensive coordinator by head coach Jack Hatem before the 2021 season and helped lead the Big Red to a 6-4 record.

Denison averaged 211.2 rushing yards per game last fall, which immediately caught Delgados’ eye and soon caught the attention of the Jacksons.

Weston’s duties at Grambling include recruiting, scouting, and assisting the attack line, but he sees the Xs and the Ox as just part of the job.

The opportunity to mentor young men and watch them grow between the ages of 18 and 22 is a pretty special relationship, Weston said.

Where Weston’s final job will eventually lead is uncertain, but he is enjoying the journey step by step.

I knew I wanted to be a head coach at some point, but I wasn’t sure of the direction I really wanted to take, he said. I don’t know where I want to go yet. That is a discussion to be had as things progress. It’s just a matter of finding the right fit.

