Novak Djokovic news: Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley returns and shifts blame in leaked Australian Open video

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley has come under fire for his incredible work from organizations in a leaked video responding to Novak Djokovics’ deportation saga.

The administrator has been out of the public eye since a news conference was held on Wednesday as Djokovic flew into a political storm over his bid for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison – and several papers reported in the media – have since blamed Tennis Australia, which advised unvaccinated players who had been discredited by health officials.

TA issued its first public statement Friday night to deny that players have been knowingly misled regarding recent COVID-19 infections and vaccine waivers.

Now, in a video to Australian Open, staff leaked to News Corp, Tiley turned to the pointing and accusing finger.

We still have a few to go, but we’ve almost completed a huge logistical exercise, the Australian Open tournament director said.

Unfortunately, there have been circumstances in recent days with a number of players – in particular Novak – in a very difficult situation.

We empathize – where the player came first – we empathize with the situation we currently have and are working closely with Novak and his team and others on their team who are in this situation.

I want to assure you that we are in a position where we would be happy to share any information with you, and we will.

We have chosen not to be very public about it at this point, and simply because there is a lawsuit pending regarding access to Australia for a few.

Once that is seen as its course, you can also share more with you.

There is a lot of finger pointing and a lot of blame, but I can assure you that our team did an incredible job and did everything they could according to all the instructions they were given.

The closing statement is another attempt to shift the blame back onto the Commonwealth government and the Australian Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (ATAGI).

Deportation saga is based on advice

TA had informed players that they would not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Australia if they could confirm an infection in the past six months.

The category for which you may qualify for a temporary medical waiver has now been clarified: Recent PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection (after July 31, 2021) where a vaccination may be delayed for up to six months after infection, TA said in a letter to athletes and their teams.

That information was at odds with what Tiley had been told multiple times in late November by Health Secretary Greg Hunt and his staff.

The ATAGI advice on a temporary exemption from vaccination due to a recent infection does not apply to unvaccinated travelers entering Australia.

TA denied that the mounting evidence showed it was to blame for Djokovics visa problems.

We completely reject that the playgroup has been knowingly misled, TA said in a statement Friday night.

Informing players that they could enter the country with a medical exemption was taken from the Smart Traveler website that Greg Hunt referred us directly to.

Djokovics’ high-profile bid to enter Australia this week led authorities to revisit and cancel visas issued to Czech doubles specialist Renata Voracova and an unidentified tennis coach.

Federal officials let me in immediately, Voracova told Czech reporters on Friday of her first arrival.

I was detained at the Victoria State Checkpoint when they sent my papers somewhere but then they confirmed I could get in without any problems.

I don’t understand why they would come up to me after a week and say, look, the rules that applied no longer apply.

Voracova said she planned to receive the COVID vaccine at the end of the 2021 season, but tested positive beforehand, following the TA’s guidelines that it was clear she would travel to Australia.

I did everything they asked me. Apparently Tennis Australia misled us, which is annoying, she said.

I wanted to focus on tennis, not visas, quarantine. It’s really weird that I spent a week here, played a game and then they came for me.

The 38-year-old, who was taken to the same hotel as Djokovic, has no plans to take legal action and is expected to leave Australia this weekend.

Lawsuit could settle Djokovic’s fate on Monday

Djokovic has been left in limbo at a Melbourne immigration hotel after he launched a legal battle to avoid deportation ahead of the Australian Open.

A lawyer for Home Secretary Karen Andrews has agreed that the tennis star should not be removed from the country until his case goes to court unless he decides to leave of his own accord.

The case was adjourned until 10am Monday, after which it will return for a final hearing, with Djokovic remaining in Australia until at least 4pm.

Serbian lawyer Nick Wood argued that the government should not deport the 20-time grand slam champion until his visa issue is fully decided.

However, the judge rejected that suggestion, saying Djokovic could theoretically launch a series of appeals to delay his deportation.

Djokovic could be called to testify virtually, in the interest of expediting the case.

If that means your client has to prove through (Microsoft) Teams, then I hear him. I doubt his evidence will be controversial, he said.

Father speaks out at new protest

In Belgrade there was another big demonstration of support for the plight of Serbian heroes on Friday.

Djokovic’s father Srdjan told the crowd that the Australian authorities wanted to humiliate his imprisoned son.

That claim has been rejected by Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews, who has said he is free to leave (the country) whenever he pleases.

Hundreds gathered at the rally in Belgrade when Srdjan Djokovic declared that his sons’ struggle to play at the Open was a fight for himself, his people and all the freedom-loving nations in the world.

They hate him because Australian politicians have pressured people to hate him because he thinks with his own brain, Srdjan said.

While suggesting that Australians themselves had been in captivity for two years due to strict anti-virus measures, he added: he (Djokovic) is in prison, not in custody, not in a hotel.

They took all his belongings, took his wallet and returned it after a few hours, Srdjan said.

The crowd responded with chants of monsters, monsters!

– with AAP