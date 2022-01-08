Sports
Novak Djokovic news: Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley returns and shifts blame in leaked Australian Open video
Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley has come under fire for his incredible work from organizations in a leaked video responding to Novak Djokovics’ deportation saga.
The administrator has been out of the public eye since a news conference was held on Wednesday as Djokovic flew into a political storm over his bid for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver.
Watch Tileys’ reaction in the video above
Prime Minister Scott Morrison – and several papers reported in the media – have since blamed Tennis Australia, which advised unvaccinated players who had been discredited by health officials.
TA issued its first public statement Friday night to deny that players have been knowingly misled regarding recent COVID-19 infections and vaccine waivers.
Now, in a video to Australian Open, staff leaked to News Corp, Tiley turned to the pointing and accusing finger.
We still have a few to go, but we’ve almost completed a huge logistical exercise, the Australian Open tournament director said.
Unfortunately, there have been circumstances in recent days with a number of players – in particular Novak – in a very difficult situation.
We empathize – where the player came first – we empathize with the situation we currently have and are working closely with Novak and his team and others on their team who are in this situation.
I want to assure you that we are in a position where we would be happy to share any information with you, and we will.
We have chosen not to be very public about it at this point, and simply because there is a lawsuit pending regarding access to Australia for a few.
Once that is seen as its course, you can also share more with you.
There is a lot of finger pointing and a lot of blame, but I can assure you that our team did an incredible job and did everything they could according to all the instructions they were given.
The closing statement is another attempt to shift the blame back onto the Commonwealth government and the Australian Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (ATAGI).
Deportation saga is based on advice
TA had informed players that they would not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Australia if they could confirm an infection in the past six months.
The category for which you may qualify for a temporary medical waiver has now been clarified: Recent PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection (after July 31, 2021) where a vaccination may be delayed for up to six months after infection, TA said in a letter to athletes and their teams.
That information was at odds with what Tiley had been told multiple times in late November by Health Secretary Greg Hunt and his staff.
The ATAGI advice on a temporary exemption from vaccination due to a recent infection does not apply to unvaccinated travelers entering Australia.
TA denied that the mounting evidence showed it was to blame for Djokovics visa problems.
We completely reject that the playgroup has been knowingly misled, TA said in a statement Friday night.
Informing players that they could enter the country with a medical exemption was taken from the Smart Traveler website that Greg Hunt referred us directly to.
Djokovics’ high-profile bid to enter Australia this week led authorities to revisit and cancel visas issued to Czech doubles specialist Renata Voracova and an unidentified tennis coach.
Federal officials let me in immediately, Voracova told Czech reporters on Friday of her first arrival.
I was detained at the Victoria State Checkpoint when they sent my papers somewhere but then they confirmed I could get in without any problems.
I don’t understand why they would come up to me after a week and say, look, the rules that applied no longer apply.
Voracova said she planned to receive the COVID vaccine at the end of the 2021 season, but tested positive beforehand, following the TA’s guidelines that it was clear she would travel to Australia.
I did everything they asked me. Apparently Tennis Australia misled us, which is annoying, she said.
I wanted to focus on tennis, not visas, quarantine. It’s really weird that I spent a week here, played a game and then they came for me.
The 38-year-old, who was taken to the same hotel as Djokovic, has no plans to take legal action and is expected to leave Australia this weekend.
Lawsuit could settle Djokovic’s fate on Monday
Djokovic has been left in limbo at a Melbourne immigration hotel after he launched a legal battle to avoid deportation ahead of the Australian Open.
A lawyer for Home Secretary Karen Andrews has agreed that the tennis star should not be removed from the country until his case goes to court unless he decides to leave of his own accord.
The case was adjourned until 10am Monday, after which it will return for a final hearing, with Djokovic remaining in Australia until at least 4pm.
Serbian lawyer Nick Wood argued that the government should not deport the 20-time grand slam champion until his visa issue is fully decided.
However, the judge rejected that suggestion, saying Djokovic could theoretically launch a series of appeals to delay his deportation.
Djokovic could be called to testify virtually, in the interest of expediting the case.
If that means your client has to prove through (Microsoft) Teams, then I hear him. I doubt his evidence will be controversial, he said.
Father speaks out at new protest
In Belgrade there was another big demonstration of support for the plight of Serbian heroes on Friday.
Djokovic’s father Srdjan told the crowd that the Australian authorities wanted to humiliate his imprisoned son.
That claim has been rejected by Australian Home Secretary Karen Andrews, who has said he is free to leave (the country) whenever he pleases.
Hundreds gathered at the rally in Belgrade when Srdjan Djokovic declared that his sons’ struggle to play at the Open was a fight for himself, his people and all the freedom-loving nations in the world.
They hate him because Australian politicians have pressured people to hate him because he thinks with his own brain, Srdjan said.
While suggesting that Australians themselves had been in captivity for two years due to strict anti-virus measures, he added: he (Djokovic) is in prison, not in custody, not in a hotel.
They took all his belongings, took his wallet and returned it after a few hours, Srdjan said.
The crowd responded with chants of monsters, monsters!
– with AAP
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/tennis/tennis-australia-boss-craig-tiley-returns-serve-over-novak-djokovic-saga-in-leaked-video-c-5230391
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]