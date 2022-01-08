Crosby Praised in Philly, Mike Rupp’s Great Malkin Story

Friday was a day off for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they still dominated softer hockey news and analysis on the heels of their 10th straight win. As we watch the Canadian teams face more delays due to reduced capacity across Canada, the Penguins got a better pub.

Our friend Sam Carchidi, recently ex of the Philadelphia Inquirer and the best beat in Philadelphia, went viral on Thursday night and went to the moon on Friday. Sidney Crosby is… Sidney Crosby before the Penguins reach the… Philadelphia Flyers. First the Tweet:

Brian Page, who was paralyzed while playing for the Little #Flyers gets a puck from classy in november 2020 @penguins Captain Sidney Crosby. Video: Zack Hill. pic.twitter.com/JKwH328jRT — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) January 7, 2022

According to the ESPN broadcast, Brian Page is doing better and his paralysis has subsided. He was initially paralyzed from the chest down and is continuing therapy. Page is in a wheelchair.

As our colleague Shelly Anderson put it, “Crosby does this sort of thing more than we’ll ever know.”

While we’re not sure if Sam called Sidney Crosby stylish in front of the Philadelphia audience, it was a good career move.

UPDATE: You can visit Brian Page’s Go-Fund me page here.

Bryan Rust:

Rust, 29, is on fire. His start to 2022 has been unlike any player in the salary cap era and has put him in company with the greatest players of all time. Since returning from his second lower-body injury, Rust has played in three games, January 2, 5 and 6.

Rust has seven goals and three straight multi-goal games. Not bad, right? In total, he has 11 points (7-4-11) in the three games in 2022.

His outburst brought him together for the third-best three-game start in a year in NHL history. It is equivalent to Wayne Gretzky’s 1982 vintage, who also had 11 points. He follows 1997 Mario Lemieux, who had 12, and 1984 Wayne Gretzky, who had 15 points in the first three games of that season.

1. Wayne Gretzky

2. Mario Lemieux

3. Bryan Rust

@penguins pic.twitter.com/EURqaA1a0v — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 7, 2022

And yes, Lemieux and Gretzky were that good, and that much better than the rest of the planet. For those who didn’t see it, your eyes wouldn’t believe it. And for those who did, our words cannot describe.

“He’s playing the game the right way. And when he does, he looks good and he was able to finish them, you know,” head coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday night.

News release: Radim Zohorna was reassigned to the WBS Penguins on Friday and Louis Domingue was reassigned to the taxi crew.

Gosh, the Penguins cleared up two roster spots on Friday. What could they be for? See next story…

Evgeni Malkin

Have you ever heard the story about Evgeni Malkin and Sergei Gonchar re-lining a veranda on the runway? Me neither. Mike Rupp had fun on the That’s Hockey Podcast. (I love good podcasts. Unfortunately, there are very few of them. It’s no business if you can buy a “kit” from Best Buy for $99 and go to “work.”)

Malkin and Gonchar held up the team plane and discovered what Malkin’s Porche could do with enough real estate. Great guidance, Sergeant!

It doesn’t get much better than a Geno Malkin story from @ Rupper17 @emalkin71geno can do what the HELL he wants pic.twitter.com/f7j4W9Mzx1 — That’s Hockey Talk (@ThatsHockeyTalk) January 5, 2022

For what it’s worth, my dad’s 1993 V6 Dodge Daytona could hit 135. He was electric blue. Don’t ask, don’t tell.

Team USA:

Former Pittsburgh Penguins defender David Warsofsky is a front runner for Team USA at the Beijing Olympics. Warsofsky is only 31, although it looks like he’s been playing for 20 years. He currently plays in the mediocre DEL, the German hockey league. If you don’t recognize most of the names on the Team USA Invite list, you’re not alone.

Ken Agostino would of course be the second player involved in the Penguins trade for Jarome Iginla to make an Olympic team.

NEWS: Report with @christmpeters, team and competition resources tell @DailyFaceoff these 15 players have been invited to play for Team USA on #Beijing2022 Olympics. List is still fluid, not all have confirmed participation, and @USA Hockey actively adds others. pic.twitter.com/jAdBFDawZO — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2022

