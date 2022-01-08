No. 15 Wrestling Clips No. 9 Nebraska 18-15





LINCOLN, Neb. – the no. 15 Purdue wrestling team opened its Big Ten schedule in dramatic fashion on Friday, snapping an 18-15 win over ninth-ranked Nebraska to improve to 7-1 overall. The win is Purdue’s first win over Nebraska since 1985, and the first top-10 double win since 2004, head coach’s first Tony Ersland his coaching career. The Boilermakers won five out of 10 games, with consecutive huge setbacks of 174 and 184 pounds. sophomore Gerrit Nijenhuis took the biggest win of his young career, beating Mikey Labriola in third place 6-4 and senior Max Lyon followed by a 7-2 decision over 10e-ranked Taylor Venz. Nijenhuis fought the Nebraska junior from the start, scoring a takedown in the first period and driving a 2-1 lead into the second. Labriola tied the score and took the lead in the second, taking a takedown of his own and taking a 4-3 lead in the final two minutes. Nijenhuis escaped the equalizer and then won a scramble in the last 30 seconds and came out on top for his 12e win of the season and the first-ever top-five win. The winner… HUGE win for sophomore Boilermaker #BoilerUp #AlwaysAggressive pic.twitter.com/WiyhoQo8dC Purdue Wrestling (@PurdueWrestling) January 8, 2022 Lyon put in a similar performance at 184, beating Venz for the first time in his college career. Lyon provided an unanswered takedown in the first, took a 2-0 lead, then escaped in the second and third, extending his lead to 4-0 after Venz suffered stoppage time early in the third. Venz came on late, but it wasn’t enough as Lyon escaped and scored again late to seal the win. Purdue’s other wins came early as the trio of Devin Schroeder , Matt Ramos and son of Parker improved to 24-0 in doubles this season to give Purdue an early 12-0 lead. Schroder led off with a 16-0 technical fall off 125-pound Jerimiah Reno, opening the Cornhusker in second and third place for his sixth technical fall and seventh shutout of the season. Ramos used a slick takedown in the second period to make a 3-1 decision over Alex Thomsen at 133lbs, and Filius closed the run with a 12-2 key decision over Tucker Sjomeling at 141. Filius raced to a 6 -0 led with a takedown in the first period and a turn in the second period, then closed with two late takedowns for his fourth important decision of the year. Purdue narrowed all five of their losses in the dual to decisions, by narrow margins of 157, 165 and 197. The Boilermakers head to top-ranked Iowa on Sunday for a 2 p.m. CT dual with the Hawkeyes, which will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Match results

No. 15 Purdue 18 No. 9 Nebraska 15 125: No. 5 Devin Schroeder (PUR) def. Jerimiah Reno (NEB), TF 16-0 (6:16)

133: Matt Ramos (PUR) def. Alex Thomsen (NEB), D 3-1

141: No. 25 son of Parker (PUR) def. Tucker Sjomeling (NEB), MD 12-2

149: no. 8 Ridge Lovett (NEB) def. Trey Kruse (PUR), D 10-3

157: Jevon Parrish (NEB) defeats. Cooper Noehre (PUR), SV 5-3

165: Bubba Wilson (NEB) defeats. Hayden Lohrey (PUR), D 3-1

174: No. 21 Gerrit Nijenhuis (PUR) def. No. 3 Mikey Labriola (NEB), D 6-4

184: No. 23 Max Lyon (PUR) def. No. 10 Taylor Venz (NEB), D 7-2

197: No. 4 Eric Schultz beats. no. 15 Thomas Penola (PUR), D 5-2

285: No. 11 Christian Lance (NEB) def. Michael Woulfea (PUR), D11-4

