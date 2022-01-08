New project aims to give cricket a flying start | Sport





A three-way project is about to put some life into cricket. The Sports Development Foundation (SDF), the Institute of Sport (INSPORT) and the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) have jointly designed a $12.5 million project to track down a new generation of cricketers. According to Denzil Wilks, general manager of the SDF, the goal is to tackle the sport’s declining popularity at the grassroots level. “First of all, we want to make sure that we entice the youngsters to the game, get them excited about the game, so the idea is to go to primary schools, provide them with the plastic cricket bats and the tennis balls or balls soft enough of those kind and just let them play the game, just enjoy the game, just hit the ball and enjoy it in the first phase,” Wilks explained Tuesday. Promising players will be selected for more formal training. At the same time, the project will establish nurseries across the island. “Those nurseries where there is a concrete field and there is a gravel field next to each other, there are also some nets and a batsman can really work on his game and the opportunity is also there for the bowler who will run in because you’re providing the right length and all that, and so this idea of ​​reviving cricket at that level is something that the SDF has seen as crucial in getting the game back to where it should be,” Wilks outlined with a view to returning from the West Indies to the highest rung of world cricket. “A $12.5 million fee has already been approved,” he reported. “Actually, we wanted to start the project in the final phase of 2021, which would be the first school year of the current year, but the vagaries of the pandemic prevented us from actually getting started. So in this particular case we have an approval and we are ready to roll,” he confirmed. Once it gets going, Wilks hopes the project will make the game as popular as it once was. “At our level, we believe part of it has to do with the declining popularity of the game at the grassroots level, at the junior level, where in our days, now personally speaking, cricket was played in small alleyways behind houses everywhere and that must have had to do with why you had the George Headleys come to the Sobers, the Kanhais and the rest to the Brian Laras,” he posited. A recent wave of COVID-19 is worrying us. “Again, the pandemic is there, because we have to be very careful with this latest peak, but I can tell you the commitment is there,” Wilks added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/sports/20220108/new-project-aims-jump-start-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos