Oregon Ducks Officially Announce Wilson Love Hiring as Football Strength and Condition Coach, Retaining Shaud Williams





EUGENE Oregons new head football strength and conditioning coach are official. Wilson Love, who has held that role at Ole Miss for the past two years, was officially announced Friday to complement the UO staff, along with retaining Shaud Williams as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. A quality strength and conditioning program is the backbone of a college football team, and we’re thrilled Wilson Love has led the way, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in a statement. His ability to connect with student-athletes and get the most out of them, both physically and mentally, is very impressive. I am confident he will have the Ducks ready to compete at championship level on a daily basis. I had the pleasure of working with Coach Love early in his career in Alabama and he has become one of the very best strength and conditioning coaches in the country. The energy and intensity he brings to our program will be vital in cultivating a championship culture. Love began his career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Alabama in 2014 and was an assistant strength and conditioning coach each of the following two seasons. Lane Kiffin hired him in 2017 to lead the FAU’s strength and conditioning program and brought him to Ole Miss in 2020. The opportunity to serve the student-athletes at the University of Oregon is an incredible honor, Love said in a statement. Being part of a brand like Oregon is why you coach! I would like to thank Athletic Director Rob Mullens, Head Coach Dan Lanning and the entire UO administration for trusting me and for giving me the opportunity to serve this fine institution. Coach Lanning’s vision for the program will make the University of Oregon the premier place in college football. Time to create! Williams, who has spent the past four seasons in Oregon, will remain with the Ducks as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. We are very excited that Shaud Williams will be staying with us here in Oregon, Lanning said. He provides important stability and familiarity to our student-athletes as they transition to our new staff. Shaud has done an amazing job for the Ducks over the past four seasons and has played a vital role in the development of our student athletes both on and off the field. Coach Love and I are delighted to have Coach Williams on board, someone our student-athletes trust and feel comfortable in any situation. He will be incredibly helpful as Coach Love implements his vision for our strength and conditioning program. Love is certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Association and the College Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association and is CPR/AED certified. He has competed in four SEC Championships (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016) and three National Championships (2011, 2012, and 2015) as a player, graduate assistant, or strength and conditioning coach. Wilson has a strong commitment to supporting student athletes and has a track record of helping them develop to their highest potential in all areas, Oregon Athletics Director Rob Mullens said in a statement. We look forward to his significant impact on our student soccer athletes and program and are excited to welcome him to the Oregon family.

