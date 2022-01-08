“Australian Open 2022? Not everyone is Novak Djokovic,” said…





The most discussed topic in the tennis world in recent hours has undoubtedly been the choice to involve the world number one and reigning champion of the tournament. Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2022. Both the Serbian champion and the board of the Australian Open have received a lot of criticism on this point after this decision. However, as we saw later, Novak was blocked upon arrival at the airport due to a problem with his Visa, and therefore the Serb was not allowed to enter the country. Now that Djokovic has appealed, the final outcome of the affair is waiting. The tennis player who has always been hesitant about the vaccine was chosen by Tennis Australia thanks to a vaccination waiver due to the Serbian champion’s alleged problems. Given Nole’s past words and his repeated statements against the vaccine, many seem baffled by this announcement and there are those who want more assurances. Where are equal opportunities? What happens to other unvaccinated tennis players? In Australia they set a heavy precedent and in the last few hours the first heavy comparison has arrived. Tennis Australia organizers have rejected a tennis player without a vaccine. The specific case of Aman Dahiya The young talent Aman Dahiya is a seventeen Indian tennis player who was scheduled to participate in the Australian Open 2022 this year. The law in India did not provide the vaccine for young people under 18 (only yesterday they also opened for this age group) and just to for this reason, Dahiya could not be vaccinated. The organizers did not want to know and the tennis player’s agent made the following statements: “Aman was granted a visa for Australia, but the organizers were decided and did not want to know, the unvaccinated could not participate. We explained to him that it was not legal in India to vaccinate young people under the age of 18, but it was all useless.” Unvaccinated tennis player in Australia. What is certain is that this story leaves many unclear points and there are doubts about Novak Djokovic’s true situation. At the moment no one has clarified the reason for this vaccination waiver and without this justification there will continue to be criticisms with Australia and Tennis Australia, who certainly do not make a good impression on the sporting world and beyond, for a choice they are making and will discuss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Tennis_Interviews/107199/-australian-open-2022-not-all-are-novak-djokovic-said/

