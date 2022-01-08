Cummins elite brutality in bizarre moment after Khawajas epic SCG feat puts Aussies in control

At 4:43 p.m., the question of when Australia would declare, or even the status of this entire Ashes series, let alone the fourth Test, dwarfed.

The crowd held its breath as a panting Usman Khawaja scoured the field and later told Fox Cricket it was done.

At 4:44 p.m. Uzzie chants swirled down the aisles of a raucous SCG, grown adults bowed in adoration from the seats of the Members Pavilion, as Khawaja drenched it with fists, screams, twists, baths. Every last moment.

Khawaja had just delivered one of the rarest feats of crickets in his first test in over two years, after repeated rejections and doubters saying he was too old to wear Australian whites again: two tons in an ash test.

For the record, Australia then declared its second innings at 6-265, a fourth test lead of 387, while Khawaja finished the second innings unbeaten at 101.

England then hit day four stumps in Sydney at 0-30, and had to survive a further 98 overs or score a further 358 runs on Sunday to avoid going 4-0 in the Ashes series.

Whatever the outcome, Saturday afternoon provided one of the most memorable testing moments on these shores in recent memory.

Every person at the SCG stood and applauded, Shane Warne said on Fox Cricket. It was quite an emotional moment.

It was fantastic and for him to get hundreds back-to-back doesn’t make him drop I think.

Khawaja became just the second Australian to score two centuries in a Test at the SCG, and the first in an Ashes match on the ground.

That he did this as a late replacement for Travis Head, and with many suggesting that he be dropped immediately for the Hobart test, makes the feat all the more remarkable.

But the 35-year-old has now set up an irrefutable case to keep his spot after failing to make 137 and 101 in the town he grew up in, and is still treated as one of his own.

The man most vulnerable to Australia, Marcus Harris, made 27 after scoring a mediocre 38 in the first innings.

After Australia mopped up England’s last three wickets in the first innings and knocked out the tourists for 294, David Warner was cheaply sacked for 3 by Mark Wood.

Harris was next to go, caught behind spinner Jack Leach’s bowling, while neither Marnus Labuschagne nor Steve Smith could reach their target.

Wood took out Labuschagne for the third time in as many innings for 29, while Smiths left for 23, bowled by Leach to leave Australia at 4-86.

England had to seize the moment to have a chance, but Khawaja was not satisfied with a first-innings century, while number 6 Cameron Green had his own point to prove.

Green was averaging less than 15 as he made his way to the crease, but fed on Khawaja’s confidence and composure to deliver arguably his best batting performance for Australia.

He made a pressure-relieving 74 before finally making it to a flight to Leach as he accelerated to a statement from Australia.

Pat Cummins may be forced to answer questions about the timing of his statement, which came only after he sent Alex Carey, who was caught on the leg on a golden duck.

Leach finished with 4-84, but failed to break his hat-trick when Cummins called into Australia with a huge lead shortly after 5pm local time.

In a positive sign for England on day five, openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley survived 49 minutes and 11 overs to punches.

Play resumes on Sunday at 10 a.m. AEDT.

TEAMS

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (World Cup), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joseph Root (C), Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

