Sports
BYU Football Expands Offerings to Quintet of Southern California Recruits
PROVO, Utah– The recruitment process is heating up for BYU football. Not necessarily for the 2022 season, but in future seasons when the Cougars are in the Big 12 Conference.
This week, BYU Football expanded scholarships to a Southern California quintet made up of four recruits in the class of 2023 and one in the class of 2024. All five players compete on the same California 7-on-7 team called ” Team Makasi”.
These are the five players BYU offered.
Surahz Buncom, Athlete
Buncom is a six-foot, 175-pound athlete who plays on both sides of the ball at Mater Dei Catholic in Chula Vista, California.
After a good conversation with @CoachVMAKASIA I am blessed to say that I have received my 2nd D1 offer from BYU. #GoCougars @BYUfootball @TeamMakasi @mdcrusadersfb @coachjoynermd pic.twitter.com/thdrbLMUkn
Surahz Buncom (@SurahzB) January 7, 2022
Buncom, a 2023 recruit, has offers from BYU and Pittsburgh. He had 467 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games played.
Jeremiah McClure, wide receiver
McClure is in the same reception room as Buncom at Mater Dei Catholic. McClure, a six-foot, 195-pound pass catcher, has already landed offers from Michigan, USC and Washington to go along with his BYU offer.
After a good conversation with @CoachVMAKASIA I am blessed to say that I just received my 8th D1 offer to BYU!#GoCougars @TeamMakasi @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/JEh6iJiufr
Jeremiah Flomo McClure (@Jerry8McClure) January 7, 2022
McClure is the 49th recipient nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Marcus Ratcliffe, Defending Back
Ratcliffe prepares at Cathedral Catholic in San Diego. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back holds offers from the state of Arizona and San Diego.
After a good conversation with @CoachVMAKASIA I am blessed to receive an offer to BYU @BYUfootball @eb_winston @JohnMontali @CoachVMAKASIA @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/Yrpj7DT2r6
Marcus Ratcliffe (@RatcliffeMarcus) January 7, 2022
Chris Snyder Jr., Athlete
A two-way player at Mater Dei Catholic, Snyder is 6-foot, 175-pound. To go along with his BYU offering, Snyder, who is nicknamed “Boom”, has offers from Oregon, Pitt, among others.
After a good conversation with @CoachVMAKASIA I would like to announce that I have earned my 8th division 1 offer to @BYUfootball ! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/7tHV8FlhEE
Chris Boom Snyder Jr (@chr1zzss) January 6, 2022
Isaiah Buxton, Cornerback
Buxton is the only one to recruit in 2024 in this Southern California quintet. The 6-foot, 150-pound defensive back had 29 tackles and four interceptions in his second year for Mater Dei Catholic.
After a good conversation with @CoachVMAKASIA I am blessed to say that I have received my 2nd D1 offer to BYU. #GoCougars @TeamMakasi @BYUfootball @mdcrusadersfb pic.twitter.com/SnNUts44ZY
(@isaiah_buxton) January 7, 2022
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow him on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper.
