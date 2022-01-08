Novak Djokovic breaks his Instagram silence as Tennis Australia scathing letter emerges and another player’s visa is canceled

Novak Djokovic has broken his silence to thank his supporters as he spent a second night at an immigration detention hotel after Australian officials had revoked another visa for tennis players.

The world’s No. 1 takes to Instagram for the first time since arriving in Australia amid visa squabbles over his COVID-19 vaccination status, which has resulted in him being housed in a hotel in Melbourne ahead of his title defense at the Australian Open.

Thank you to people around the world for your continued support, said Djokovic.

I feel it and it is greatly appreciated.

A priest of the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Melbourne has asked to visit Djokovic on Friday on what is Orthodox Christmas Day in Serbia, but was not allowed due to the hotel’s closure.

Our Christmas is rich in many customs, and it is so important that a priest visit it, Church dean Milorad Locard told the ABC.

Novak Djokovic posted the message on social media on Saturday night. Credit: Instagram

The whole thing surrounding this event is terrible. That he has to spend Christmas in detention… it is unthinkable.

Djokovic’s wife Jelena has also posted on social media, suggesting that her husband should be treated with compassion.

My consolation is that at least we are healthy. And we will grow from this experience, she said on Instagram.

Thank you dear people all over the world for using your voice to send love to my husband.

Novak Djokovic photographed at an Australian Border Forces counter after arriving in Melbourne on January 5. Credit: MONKEY

I take a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening.

The one law we all have to respect across every line is love and respect for another human being.

Love and forgiveness is never a mistake, but a powerful force.

tennis unrest

The saga took another turn on Saturday after documents emerged that reportedly showed Tennis Australia had informed players that they do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Australia if they had the virus in the previous six months.

The category for which you may be eligible for a temporary medical exemption has now been clarified: Recent PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection (after July 31, 2021) where a vaccination can be delayed for up to six months after infection, the TA said letter to players, published by the Herald Sun.

That information was at odds with TA boss Craig Tiley, who was told multiple times in late November by health officials and Health Secretary Greg Hunt himself.

Novak Djokovic has thanked fans for their support while he is staying at an immigration hotel in Melbourne. Credit: Getty

The opinion of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) on a temporary exemption from receiving a vaccine due to a recent infection does not apply to unvaccinated travelers wishing to enter Australia.

TA, tackling the controversy for the first time, denied that the mounting evidence showed it was to blame for Djokovics visa problems.

We completely reject that the playgroup has been knowingly misled, TA said in a statement Friday night.

Informing players that they could enter the country with a medical exemption was taken from the Smart Traveler website that Greg Hunt referred us directly to.

Kyrgios: I don’t want a bar from him

Nick Kyrgios has warned that an excited Djokovic will hold it to everyone if the nine-time champion is able to play in the Australian Open.

He doubled down on his Friday appeal to Australian authorities to do better than the humiliating treatment of Djokovic, saying it was not humane and that the Serb had been singled out for his superstar status.

I feel for him now, it’s not really humane what’s going on… I want it to stop, Krygios said at a press conference at Sydney Tennis International.

But Kyrgios doesn’t think the world No. 1’s detention in a small hotel room will dent his hopes of taking a record 21 grand slam title in Melbourne.

He hopes not to run into him early in the draw.

If he gets to play the Australian Open, I don’t want a bar from him, Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios says Novak Djokovic deserves better treatment in Australia. Credit: AP

I think he’ll be pissed – he’ll be determined to play well and stick to everyone of what’s going on.

I think hell has no problem with preparation and this is just extra fuel for him.

We all know how good a competitor he is – you don’t become a great champion without overcoming some setbacks like this and I’m sure he will overcome a lot more challenging times than spending a few extra days in a hotel room.

The pair have had a checkered history, but Kyrgios, who has dropped to number 93 in the world, revealed that they were friends who practiced together for tournaments.

He said Djokovic had also been generous with his money and time when he tried to raise money for the 2020 bushfire call.

The media jumps on things like this so quickly and forgets that he really helped us, said 26-year-old Krygios.

Most athletes wouldn’t, they are selfish. I don’t forget that and I don’t think this is right.

Border officials track down and deport Czech player

Czech doubles specialist Renata Voracova has been placed in the same hotel by the Australian Border Force (ABF) with her visa canceled despite having already played an event in Melbourne this week.

And the ABF has also confirmed that action has been taken against a third person within the tennis cohort.

One person (a coach) has voluntarily left Australia…and the visa of a third person (Voracova) has been cancelled, according to the ABF.

Obviously, both have cited a recent COVID-19 infection in their bid to get a vaccine waiver.

38-year-old veteran Voracova, number 81 in the world in doubles, arrived in Australia last month and already played in a warm-up in Melbourne.

The Czech Foreign Ministry has asked Australian officials for an explanation.

A statement from Prague confirmed that Voracova would return home and not challenge the decision, while also suggesting that more players were already in the same predicament.

We can confirm that Czech tennis star Renata Voracova is in the same detention as Djokovic, along with several other players, the Czech foreign ministry said in a statement.

We have filed a protest note through our embassy in Canberra asking for an explanation of the situation.

However, Renata Voracova decided to withdraw from the tournament due to limited training opportunities and to leave Australia.

On Friday, Serbia’s foreign ministry slammed Australia’s decision to cancel Djokovics’ visa, saying the star was the victim of a political game.

In a statement, Serbian Secretary of State Nemanja Starovic said the Serbian government does not want to influence the upcoming trial in Australia, but wants Djokovic to be transferred to better housing in the meantime.

The Serbian public has a strong impression that Djokovic has been the victim of a political game against his will, and that he was lured to travel to Australia to be humiliated, the ministry said.

Novak Djokovic is not a criminal, terrorist or illegal migrant, but he was treated as such by the Australian authorities, causing understandable outrage among his fans and citizens of Serbia.

Home Secretary Karen Andrews said Djokovic was not held captive in Australia.

He is free to leave any time he chooses to, and Border Force will facilitate that, she told ABC News on Friday morning.

Karen Andrews said the tennis star did not meet Australia’s entry requirements.

The Professional Tennis Players Association, an organization founded by Djokovic and Canadian player Vasek Pospisil, released a statement Friday after contacting the world’s number one.

It read: The PTPA has been in close contact with Mr Djokovic, his family and legal counsel, government officials and the Australian Open leadership. Mr Djokovic has verified his well-being to us.

He has also requested that we allow him to personally share the facts of his arrest in his own words and in his own time.

The dean of the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Melbourne, Father Milorad Locard, reportedly attempted to visit Djokovic on Friday to celebrate Orthodox Christmas with him.

Novak Djokovic is currently detained in an immigration hotel in Melbourne. Credit: Getty Images

It is unthinkable that he will have to spend the Christmas holidays in the detention center, he told ABC.

At a protest and press conference in Belgrade, Djokovic’s father Srdjan claimed the 20-time grand slam winner had been crucified by Australian authorities.

He fulfilled all the required conditions for entry and entry into the tournament which he would surely have won as Novak is the best tennis player and sportsman in the world, said Djokovic senior.

Jesus was crucified and endured much, but still lives among us. Novak is also crucified… He will endure.

Unlikely Support

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios, one of Djokovic’s harshest critics, says the Serb deserves better treatment than the humiliation he now has to endure.

Kyrgios is pro-vaccine but called Djokovic’s situation really bad.

Look, I absolutely believe in taking action, I’ve been vaccinated for the sake of others and for my mother’s health, but how we’re handling Novaks’ situation is bad, really bad, the 26-year-old tweeted.

Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions, but in the end, he’s human. Do it better.