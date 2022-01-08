Connect with us

Novak Djokovic breaks his Instagram silence as Tennis Australia scathing letter emerges and another player's visa is canceled

1 min ago

Novak Djokovic has broken his silence to thank his supporters as he spent a second night at an immigration detention hotel after Australian officials had revoked another visa for tennis players.

The world’s No. 1 takes to Instagram for the first time since arriving in Australia amid visa squabbles over his COVID-19 vaccination status, which has resulted in him being housed in a hotel in Melbourne ahead of his title defense at the Australian Open.

Thank you to people around the world for your continued support, said Djokovic.

I feel it and it is greatly appreciated.

A priest of the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Melbourne has asked to visit Djokovic on Friday on what is Orthodox Christmas Day in Serbia, but was not allowed due to the hotel’s closure.

Our Christmas is rich in many customs, and it is so important that a priest visit it, Church dean Milorad Locard told the ABC.

Novak Djokovic posted the message on social media on Saturday night.
Novak Djokovic posted the message on social media on Saturday night. Credit: Instagram

The whole thing surrounding this event is terrible. That he has to spend Christmas in detention… it is unthinkable.

Djokovic’s wife Jelena has also posted on social media, suggesting that her husband should be treated with compassion.

My consolation is that at least we are healthy. And we will grow from this experience, she said on Instagram.

Thank you dear people all over the world for using your voice to send love to my husband.

Novak Djokovic photographed at an Australian Border Forces counter after arriving in Melbourne on January 5.
Novak Djokovic photographed at an Australian Border Forces counter after arriving in Melbourne on January 5. Credit: MONKEY

I take a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening.

The one law we all have to respect across every line is love and respect for another human being.

Love and forgiveness is never a mistake, but a powerful force.

