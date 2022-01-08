Gophers win sixth in a row over Spartans





Hockey Men | 1/7/2022 9:24:00 PM EAST LANSING, Mich. Ben Meyers and Chaz Lucius Each scored three points as the No. 9/11 Gopher men’s hockey team earned its sixth straight win over Michigan State on Friday night by beating the Spartans 4-1 in the series opener at Munn Ice Arena. Meyers scored twice for the Gophers, including the winner of the game, while also providing an assist. Lucius assisted on both of his linemate’s goals and scored Minnesota’s last goal. Sammy Walker also scored for the Maroon & Gold while Matthew Knees added two assists. Minnesota (12-8-0 overall, 7-4-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) jumped to a lead in the first period when Walker scored at 8:32 of the opening frame after coming out of the penalty area. Blake McLaughlin and Brock Faber assisted in the opening goal. Meyers and Lucius first connected to extend the lead at 2:48 PM before Nash Nienhuis scored for Michigan State (11-9-1, 5-6-0-0-0-0) at 4:07 PM. Meyers added his second of the night at 16:44 of the second with assists from Knies and Lucius before the trio hooked again at 16:20 of the third on Lucius’ score. Jack LaFontaine took the win for the Gophers to improve to 11-8-0 on the year. The goalkeeper made 24 saves on 25 shots. Drew DeRidder took the loss to the Spartans with 32 saves. Minnesota had a 36-25 lead on shots as both teams failed to score on four power play opportunities. Remarkable Lucius posted a career high with three points in the win, while Meyers made his career high with three points. Walker is now one point away from the 85th member of Minnesota’s 100-Point Club. Comments from the coach “That was a really good game for us. I loved how we came out, it got all the lines going, it got all our energy going,” Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said. “It was a complete game of our entire lineup tonight.” Next: MSU Series Final Minnesota wraps up this weekend’s series against the Spartans on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT (TV: Big Ten Network; Stream: FOX Sports App; Radio: 1130 KTLK/103.5 FM).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2022/1/7/mens-hockey-gophers-win-sixth-straight-over-spartans.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos