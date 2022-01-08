Jennifer Takes Home U-17 National Table Tennis Ranking Bronze | More sports news







In the national standings ending the season, the 13-year-old claimed her second bronze medal in the U-17 women’s singles. She had won her first U-17 medal at the national level in Mohali last October.

For the young Jennifer, the Central Zone Championships will be an event to remember as she took the spotlight in both the women’s and U-19 singles before taking bronze in the U-17 group.

A day after kicking off her U-17 campaign with an easy win, Jennifer Archa outranked Jain from Delhi in straight games 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 in the pre-quarter finals of the meet.

In a thrilling final eight clash, Jennifer took a sensational 4-3 victory over Bengal’

Jennifer stuck to the schedule, playing her semi-final draw in two hours and a tired-looking city girl suffered a 1-4 defeat to eventual champion and fellow countryman

Jennifer was pleased with her overall performance in Indore. “It was a really good experience for me in this national ranking tournament. I put up a tough battle against my higher-ranked and experienced opponents in higher age categories. This will help me become a better player,” a delighted Jennifer told TOI about her overalls. experience. NAGPUR: Jennifer Varghese picked up the U-17 bronze medal for her campaign in the National Ranking ( Central Zone ) Table tennis championships that ended in Indonesia on Friday.In the national standings ending the season, the 13-year-old claimed her second bronze medal in the U-17 women’s singles. She had won her first U-17 medal at the national level in Mohali last October.For the young Jennifer, the Central Zone Championships will be an event to remember as she took the spotlight in both the women’s and U-19 singles before taking bronze in the U-17 group.A day after kicking off her U-17 campaign with an easy win, Jennifer Archa outranked Jain from Delhi in straight games 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 in the pre-quarter finals of the meet.In a thrilling final eight clash, Jennifer took a sensational 4-3 victory over Bengal’ s Nandini Saha . After winning the first game 11-3, Jennifer lost three games at a trot to a 1-3 deficit and was about to come home empty-handed. The Center Point School student not only made a comeback by easily winning the fifth and sixth games, but also sealed the fate of her experienced opponent in the decisive game. Jennifer won the quarterfinals 11-3, 8-11, 8-11, 5-11, 11-2, 11-8, 11-8 to secure the bronze medal.Jennifer stuck to the schedule, playing her semi-final draw in two hours and a tired-looking city girl suffered a 1-4 defeat to eventual champion and fellow countryman Taneesha Kotecha . The deficit in favor of Taneesha was 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10.Jennifer was pleased with her overall performance in Indore. “It was a really good experience for me in this national ranking tournament. I put up a tough battle against my higher-ranked and experienced opponents in higher age categories. This will help me become a better player,” a delighted Jennifer told TOI about her overalls. experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/more-sports/others/jennifer-brings-home-u-17-national-ranking-table-tennis-bronze/articleshow/88769202.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos