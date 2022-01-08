College Football Playoff: Why Alabama Football Is Still An Underdog

Happy Friday everyone. There’s been a lot of talk Monday about Alabama’s underdog status.

Metchie isn’t the only injury Alabama is dealing with. The Crimson Tide is currently dealing with injuries from novice offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Chris Owens. A major reason for Alabamas success in December was the performance of the offensive line. They didn’t allow Bryce Young to be fired. The status for both players is unclear as we approach game day, but Georgias defense can certainly take advantage of any weak links on the line. On the Georgia side, it must have a good feeling about his performance against Michigan in the semifinals. Georgia was absolutely dominant, but the highlight of that game has to be quarterback Stetson Bennett’s performance.

Dial remembers taking some tasty rat poison in 2009. Players heard repeatedly about how Tim Tebows Florida committed the biggest offense ever to set foot on a college football field. They heard it and were convinced it wasn’t true. We saw it as a bit of a joke, Dial said. Like, we can’t wait to get out there and give them a kick in the ass.

Alabamas offensive line likely found similar motivation last month after hearing from all fronts how unblockable Georgia is. Hopefully it will still be an underdog despite a 17 point win in Atlanta, for some extra fuel.

A mattress tycoon has bet big on the tide as a cover against a promotion.

Mattress Mack said Georgia (-3), who was listed as an early favorite, caught his eye and made a promotion in his Alabama-affiliated stores. We’ve done a lot of these promotions in the past, and with a game with so much attention, we wanted to be a part of it, McIngvale told ESPN. [I] was surprised to see Alabama as a 3-point underdog. They have good brand awareness and fan awareness, so this comes with good, high perceived value. Anyone who buys a mattress before the competition will get their money back if Alabama wins.

That’s great, because many of those mattresses are non-returnable if that happens, at least in Alabama.

Mack bet his $1.2 million on the money line, meaning he chose Alabama to win right away. His payout will be $1.5 million if Alabama wins, meaning he eschewed a three-point cushion for a 25% larger potential payout.

At least one SEC coordinator is very impressed with Jameson Williams.

It all depends on what crime pops up in Alabama, an SEC coach said. Is it the one who played against Auburn, or the one who played against Georgia last time? Looks like the quarterbacks are getting more comfortable, and they have a talented running back. A greater emphasis on running, behind an improving offensive line, could also make sense with Metchie out. But Williams, who had 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the SEC title game, will continue to be the focal point for Young and Alabama’s offense. Hes the best in all college football, and I don’t know its close, said an SEC coordinator. hes [incredibly] fast. He’s so good. He’s special.

It’s still incredible to think Williams left Ohio State because he probably wouldn’t start. In almost every fake version, he’s ahead of the guys who started talking about him.

The Alabama players think the losing streak to Alabama hanging over Georgia’s head won’t be much of a factor.

They come to play their best game, and so do we, Mathis said. So I really don’t think about all the past. I’m just really about what’s ahead of us now. I can’t really speak for the past things we’ve done to those guys. It’s the new year, the new team playing. Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams had seven catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the SEC championship win over a Georgia team that had given up just seven touchdowns to defense in its 12 regular season games. …I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on both teams, Williams said. There’s a lot of pressure on those guys to get the W. There is a lot of pressure on us to beat a team twice.

It may be, but there’s one guy in crosshairs who’s acutely aware of that, coachspeak or not. And yes, that guy copied Alabama.

Shortly after Shane Beamer was hired in 2016 to join the Smarts staff in Georgia, he noticed something familiar about the way his new boss structured his program. We literally implemented everything Alabama did, from the weekly schedule with the coaches to the exercise schedule to the weight room program to whatever, said Beamer, now South Carolina head coach. It was identical. He didn’t have to say, This is what Alabama did. You knew. A lot of the stuff we used even had the Alabama logo on it and was copied and pasted with the Georgia logo on it. For the Bulldogs, imitating Alabama was not only the most sincere form of flattery, it was the most efficient way to bridge the gap with the greatest dynasty in modern sports.

Lest any Georgia fan try to argue this point again, here’s your proof.

Dan Wetzel notes that Georgia has run out of excuses.

The title drought is almost inexplicable. Georgia has, and has had, everything it took to win multiple titles. It just isn’t. Worse for Bulldog fans is that while their team didn’t win, almost everyone around them did. Instate or border-state rivals—the kind of teams that neighbors, co-workers, or cousins ​​have dominated for—have dominated the sport. Alabama (7 national titles), Clemson (3), Florida (3), State of Florida (3), maroon (1), Tennessee (1) and even Georgia Tech (1) have won everything.

That piece of Georgia Tech has to stick. Speaking of Georgia Tech, the recent transfer of Jahmyr Gibbs has made some heads turn.

Jahmyr Gibbs is practicing with Alabama this week after switching from Georgia Tech. He works “good on good”, and a source said he gives the defense attacks. “He’s a freak,” said the source. Gibbs is the No. 1 RB in the @247SportsPortal.https://t.co/mh60yppoxn Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 6, 2022

Pete Golding describes what makes Will Anderson so hard to block.

I’m talking about when you’re going to hit a block and they’re going to come off the ball and I’m going to use my hands five points of contact to hit it and hit it back, he explained. He’s so explosive from his legs, from his hips to his hands, to be able to create separation and then let go and go off guys and make plays. What I mean by that, he strikes and gets that head back, and then he breaks up and he can start breaking it.

We are very happy that he is ours.

Finally, the AJC is particularly Homeric at the moment.

Jeff Sentell: George Pickens and Brock Bowers Three Combined Touchdowns The why: You need your best players to play in the red zone in this game. Alabama will try to limit what these two talented pass catchers can do, but Bowers and Pickens’ ability will prevail for the Bulldogs. Connor Riley: Nolan Smith Gets 2.0 Bags The why: This fits as boldly as Georgia has not fired Bryce Young once this season and the junior outside linebacker has 2.5 sacks this season. But Smith has been at his best in Georgias biggest wins this season against Florida and Michigan. Smith made his feelings about this game clear and perhaps tears of joy after this performance.

What is the biggest weakness of the Alabama football team that UGA has to exploit in Indianapolis? Brandon Adams: The lack of running game Why: The Crimson Tide clearly found some pretty hasty offense in its Playoff win against Cincinnati, collecting 301 yards on the ground. Alabama, however, was only 10th in the SEC in rushing yards per game this season. If UGA can take away the running game, it will be a lot easier to keep Bryce Young and Jameson Williams in check.

Call me crazy, but if Alabama made this game and Bryce Young won a Heisman despite that 10th-ranked running game, maybe that’s not a big factor here. I’m surprised that a major news channel sponsors this kind of homerism. You certainly don’t see anything like that in the media in Alabama.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll tide.