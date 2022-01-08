Tennis Czech player Voracova says detention felt like action movie -paper





Czech tennis player Renata Voracova looks out the window at the Park Hotel where she is being held while staying in Australia following the cancellation of her visa, the same government facility where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is said to be, in Melbourne, Australia, January 8, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PRAGUE, Jan. 8 (Reuters) – Detention felt like being in an action movie for Czech tennis star Renata Voracova, but the worst feeling came when she learned her visa was going to be canceled for the Australian Open, she told Czech media. Voracova joined Novak Djokovic, the number one men, in Australian immigration detention this week in a furore over the handling of the country’s COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. She had entered Australia and played in Melbourne before being detained on Thursday, she said in an interview published Friday with news site idnes.cz. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “I can’t say they were mean to me,” Voracova said when asked if he was being questioned by authorities. “But I wasn’t prepared for the way things would turn out. I felt like I was in an action movie.” “Different practices in quarantine are not pleasant. You have to report and everything is assigned. I feel a bit like in prison,” she said from the hotel in Melbourne where she says she is locked in her room, with the windows closed and escorts inside. the hallway. “I felt the worst when they told me they would cancel my visa. Even the lawyer who was with me said I had all the necessary confirmations (documents) in order,” she said. Voracova said she got the exemption because she recovered from having COVID-19 before Christmas. The Australian government has published a letter stating that it wrote to Tennis Australia, the local organizing body, in November that previous infection with COVID-19 was not necessarily a reason for exemption in Australia, as elsewhere. She said she is not against vaccinations, but that after the last season she did not have time to get the shot as she planned. The doubles specialist said she was still waiting to leave the country after deciding not to appeal the decision. Voracova said she hoped Djokovic’s legal appeal against his visa rejection would be successful and that she came to Australia to focus on tennis, not visa disputes. “I want them to let Djokovic play. We are athletes, we came because of tennis,” she said. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by William Mallard Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

