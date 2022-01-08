Svekis named after Team USA





OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma. Oregon alum Gwen Svekis has been selected as an alternate to the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT), as announced Friday by that organization after the WNT selection trials that ended Thursday at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida. The USA WNT will participate in the World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Ala., in July, where the 2022 World Cup champion of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) will be determined. “We are so pleased that Gwen continues the legacy of University of Oregon players who compete at the highest levels of our sport for Team USA, such as Janie Reed, Nikki Ragin and many others,” said Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardy . “Gwen represents the emerging generation of young players who will be part of Team USA for many years to come.” Svekis is the eighth Duck to earn a spot on Team USA since 2013. “The trials were so much fun and full of talent, especially young talent,” said Svekis. “I’m excited to be part of such a talented squad. I can’t wait to absorb all the information I can add to my game and I can’t wait to share all the knowledge I can with the youngster.” athletes on the team. “Coach (Heather) Tarr was so powerful during the stages and I am excited to see the national team blossom under her leadership.” Eighteen players were selected for the national team. Svekis was one of three elected deputies. If called up, it would be Svekis’ second appearance on Team USA. While in Oregon, she was selected to the 2016 Women’s Elite Team that participated in the World Cup of Softball. The former Duck standout and 2018 NFCA National Catcher of the Year completed her second season with Athletes Unlimited last September. She hit .386 with four home runs and nine RBI at 10 . to ende in the general individual classification. During her first AU season in 2020, Svekis scored 11 RBI’s, three homeruns and hit .268 for fifth place. Svekis made her professional debut in 2018 with the National Pro Fastpitch’s Chicago Bandits. In 2019, she was an All-NPF roster and ranked in the top five for home runs in the season. In addition to winning National Catcher of the Year for the Ducks, Svekis was an NFCA all-American in 2018. During her senior season of 2018, she hit .324 with 57 hits, 17 home runs, 60 RBI and 42 runs. Svekis was a first-team all-Pac-12 roster in 2018, a third-team pick in 2017, and an honorable mention in 2015. She was also a 2015 Pac-12 all-freshman pick. The native of Davie, Fla., earned NFCA first-team recognition across the region in 2018, third-team honors in 2017, and was a second-team pick in 2016. The 2018 Pac-12 Tom Hansen Award winner played on three of Oregon’s 2015 Pac-12 championship teams, 2015, 2016 and 2018. She also competed in the Women’s College World Series with the Ducks in 2015, 2016 and 2018. After graduating from Oregon, Svekis was drafted by Chicago Bandits as the third overall pick in the 2018 NPF Draft. Last month, Svekis signed a two-year contract with Athletes Unlimited and will also play in the inaugural AUX Softball Season starting June 13. – www.GoDucks.com –

