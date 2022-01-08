Sports
‘Comeback for the age’: Cricket fraternity greets ‘superstar’ Usman Khawaja after two centuries in Ashes 4th Test | Cricket
Usman Khawaja made a stunning return to Test cricket as he beat centuries in both innings at the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. The 35-year-old batter last played in white for Australia in August 2019 and returned to the XI after Travis Head tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Sydney Test.
Lefthanded Khawaja scored 137 in the first innings and remained unbeaten at 101 when Australia batted for the second time, giving the hosts the command in Sydney.
It was only the third time two centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting being the last man to score two centuries in a 2006 SCG test versus South Africa.
As Khawaja scored two centuries at the venue, the cricket fraternity praised the senior batter. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell wrote on his official Twitter account: You bloody beauty Uz!!!” followed by festive emojis.
Former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop called it the comeback for all ages.
Put in the work,,,Stay ready,,,,grab your chance;;::: Usman Khawaja life lessons. Comeback for the ages!!!! wrote Bishop.
Australian spider legend Shane Warne also praised Khawaja. Absolutely fantastic [email protected]_Khawaja! Take a bow. Back to back 100s is just excellent and can’t be deleted now. I also know I’ve been pumping up Cam Green all summer, but what a superstar he’s going to be. Australia is lucky to have him! He will dominate world cricket, Warne wrote.
Here’s how the other current and former cricketers reacted:
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/comeback-for-the-ages-cricket-fraternity-hails-superstar-usman-khawaja-after-twin-centuries-in-ashes-4th-test-101641624692575.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]