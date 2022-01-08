‘Comeback for the age’: Cricket fraternity greets ‘superstar’ Usman Khawaja after two centuries in Ashes 4th Test | Cricket

Usman Khawaja made a stunning return to Test cricket as he beat centuries in both innings at the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. The 35-year-old batter last played in white for Australia in August 2019 and returned to the XI after Travis Head tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Sydney Test.

Lefthanded Khawaja scored 137 in the first innings and remained unbeaten at 101 when Australia batted for the second time, giving the hosts the command in Sydney.

It was only the third time two centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting being the last man to score two centuries in a 2006 SCG test versus South Africa.

As Khawaja scored two centuries at the venue, the cricket fraternity praised the senior batter. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell wrote on his official Twitter account: You bloody beauty Uz!!!” followed by festive emojis.

Former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop called it the comeback for all ages.

Put in the work,,,Stay ready,,,,grab your chance;;::: Usman Khawaja life lessons. Comeback for the ages!!!! wrote Bishop.

Australian spider legend Shane Warne also praised Khawaja. Absolutely fantastic [email protected]_Khawaja! Take a bow. Back to back 100s is just excellent and can’t be deleted now. I also know I’ve been pumping up Cam Green all summer, but what a superstar he’s going to be. Australia is lucky to have him! He will dominate world cricket, Warne wrote.

Here’s how the other current and former cricketers reacted: