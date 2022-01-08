FSU’s football staff adds new positions for scouting, recruiting and sports science





As Mike Norvell enters his third year as Florida head football coach, the Seminoles are making a bigger investment in hiring support staff, with an early emphasis on recruiting, scouting, and sports science. On Friday, the FSU’s athletics department placed three new positions on the football staff. All three are newly created features, and more additions are to come, according to a university source. The three new positions will be open for applications on Friday and will close on January 13. *** Don’t miss our exclusive FSU coverage on football and recruiting. 30 days free trial***

Here’s a look at the three new jobs: Scouting Director — Focus on identifying and evaluating prospects from the transfer portal and junior college ranks. Also, some work with high school recruiting. Deputy Director of High School Relations — This is an assistant to the director of high school relations position that already exists. Duties include developing relationships with high school coaches and recruits, maintaining databases, hosting clinics for high school coaches, and similar duties. Sports Science Director — This post seeks a candidate to work closely with the team’s GPS performance software and other data analytics to “improve the effectiveness of athlete interventions, modalities, and training on performance outcomes.” Like other athletic departments across the country, FSU has expanded its soccer support staff in recent years, but it has lagged behind programs like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and other national powerhouses. The American Football Coaches Association’s annual convention is scheduled for next week in San Antonio, and it’s usually the site of interviews for many college coaching jobs and support staff positions. *Tribal Council Extra: More on what these moves mean for the future of FSU Football Stay connected with Warchant.com for more information about this story. ————————————————– — Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council

