Sports
Leaked video shows Tennis Australia boss’s Djokovic scandal
At a press conference, Prime Minister Morrison revealed that there had never been an exemption and that Djokovic’s evidence for a medical exemption was insufficient. Video / Swimming pool
Tennis Australia (TA) boss Craig Tiley has addressed the controversy over Novak Djokovic in an internal video, saying the organization has done “an incredible job” getting everything together for this month’s grand slam.
All the talk revolves around what is happening out of court after an unvaccinated Djokovic had his visa revoked and refused entry to Australia. Despite TA confirming that the world No. 1 had been given a medical clearance to compete without being completely stabbed, he was sent away at the border.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Australian Border Force said Djokovic had not provided sufficient evidence to justify his vaccination exemption and that he is now detained in a Melbourne hotel, waiting for his legal team to plead the case in court on Monday.
TA, the federal government and the Victorian government have come under fire for their handling of the situation. There is confusion over the understanding of what criteria must be met in order to get a medical exemption and all parties have been accused of messing up their communications or using Djokovic as political football.
In an internal video message obtained exclusively by the Herald Sun, Tiley told TA staff that the governing body was in a “very difficult” place but would reveal more information when the time is right.
“Unfortunately there has been a circumstance in recent days that involves a few players, in particular Novak, and (we are) in a very difficult situation,” said Tiley.
“We are a player-first event, we empathize with the situation we have at the moment and are working closely with Novak and his team, and others and their team, who are in this situation.
“I want to assure you that we are in a position where we want to share any information with you, and we will. We have chosen not to be very public with it at this time and simply because there is a lawsuit pending Regarding entry to Australia for a couple, once that is over we can share more with you.
“There’s a lot of finger pointing and a lot of blame, but I can assure you that our team did an incredible job and did everything they could according to all the instructions they were given.”
Tiley added: “We’re going through a rough time in the public arena right now (but) we’ll get through it, we’ll come out the other side.”
Djokovic is not the only unvaccinated player affected by visa problems. On Friday evening, it emerged that Czech double star Renata Voracova had also canceled her visa for the same reason as Djokovic and was being detained by border police officials at the Park Hotel.
That was despite the fact that the 38-year-old world No. 80 doubles champion had already been admitted into the country and had even played an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne.
The federal government informed Tennis Australia in November that previous infections had not been included in its guidelines for medical exemptions. Letters sent to TA from Federal Health Secretary Greg Hunt reportedly show that the governing body was aware of this caveat before issuing any advice to players.
Djokovic sent a message to his supporters as he waits to see if he succeeds in overturning the federal government’s decision to expel him.
“Thank you to people around the world for your continued support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated,” he wrote on Instagram.
Aussie Nick Kyrgios supports Djokovic and says the way he was treated during this trial is inhumane.
“For the sport, we need him here, I just want it to stop,” Kyrgios told reporters on Saturday. “I feel for him now, it’s not really humane what’s going on.
“If he gets to play the Australian Open, I don’t want a bar from him. I think he’s going to go crazy.
“He’s going to be determined to play well and stick to everyone what’s going on. And I don’t want any bar from that Novak.”
“I feel like he helped us too. Just like during the bushfires, he was supportive, he helped us.
“We forget so quickly or the media forgets so quickly or jumps in so quickly on these things and forgets that he really helped us.
“I’m not forgetting that. I just feel like I could use this as a publicity stunt. I could just agree with the general person and say, ‘Yeah, this isn’t right’ and use it. But I do I don’t think that’s right. That’s why I’m using my platform now to say we need to do better, we need to do better.”
