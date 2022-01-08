North Zone Table Tennis Tournament 2021-22 hosted at Chitkara University





Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh hosted two major sporting events under the auspices of AIU (Association of Indian Universities), namely North Zone Table Tennis Tournament Men, which started on December 30, 2021 and lasted until January 1, 2022 and North Zone Table Tennis Women, which started on January 5, 2022 and was packed the next day. Both events were organized under the mentorship of LT. Anil Rana, Deputy Director and University Sports Board. North Zone Table Tennis Tournament (Men) witnessed an entry of 44 teams. A thrilling final match saw Chitkara University, Punjab lift the winning trophy while Punjabi University was first runner-up and Panjab University second runner-up and team Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi fourth. In the women’s table tennis championship in the northern zone, 24 teams gave their very best and the team from Panjab University took the first position while Chandigarh University and University of Allahabad were first and second runner-up respectively. It was my pleasure to attend the tournament as the head referee. We witnessed wonderful matches here. All players played with great zeal and sportsmanship. The tournament was organized in a very systematic way, said Mr VK Gulati, ex-head coach of NIS Patiala. The University of Chitkara has always been a great host for such tournaments. They have a wonderful infrastructure, the lodging and hospitality of this university are commendable. dr. PV Shelvam, Director of Sports, Annamalai University.Mr. Anil Rana, Director Sports, Chitkara University HP thanked all the teams for their participation and the sports department officials for their support of the tournament and said that Chitkara University always focuses on the 360-degree development of the students. League Results for North Zone Table Tennis Tournament (Men) Chitkara University, Punjab defeated Punjabi University, Patiala 3-0 Ronit defeated Naman 3-0, Jeet defeated Aranya 3-1, Raegan defeated Ansh 3-0 Chitkara University, Punjab defeated Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi 3-0 Ronit defeated Parth 3-0, Jeet defeated Utkrist 3-0, Raegan defeated Vaibhav 3-1 Chitkara University, Punjab defeated Panjab University, Chandigarh 3-0 Ronit defeated Pawan Singh 3-0, NIkhil defeated Shaurya 3-0, Raegan defeated Sahil Sharma 3-2

