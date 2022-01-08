Gymnastics off to a strong start with best opening score since 2018

COLUMBIA, MO. – – To be considered one of the best, you have to compete against the best. The Ball State gymnastics team did just that Friday night, opening the season with a strong performance in a tri-meeting at number 16 at Missouri’s Hearnes Center.

Behind a solid team performance, the Cardinals achieved their best season opening score since 2018 with a score of 193,775. While the score finished behind the host and nationally ranked Tigers (196,600), it was good enough for a win over Illinois State (191,600), which got votes in the WCGA Preseason National Poll.

“There were some really great moments that were exciting and fun to watch tonight,” head coach Joanna Saleem said. “We also had some learning moments. It’s exciting to get out there and get started, and what we all wanted to do. While we did well, we had some inconsistencies from which we can learn, grow and do better from next week. “

Ball State opened the game on bars and came in with a team score of 48,450. Leading the way was junior Megan Teter with a figure of 9,800. It was her ninth career effort of 9,800 or better in the event, and her best score to start the season on bars. It was also strong enough to finish third in the meet.

freshman Grace Summer also impressed in her first collegiate event, finishing second in the squad with a 9.725 on bars.

Next up for Ball State was beam, in which five of the six Cardinals scored at least 9,600 for a team score of 48,600. This time it was senior Lauren Volpe who would lead the way by matching her career best score with a 9,850. It was the highest event score for a Ball State gymnast that night, finishing fifth overall in the event.

“Lauren’s blasting routine was great,” Saleem said. “It was so nice to see her get up there and be rock hard and smooth.”

Sumner also shone in her second and final event of the day, finishing second to the Cardinals on beam with 9,775.

“Grace rocked both her events,” Saleem said. “For her to come out of the gate and be competitive was really fun to watch. I also liked the involvement of the whole team. How they stayed together and fought through the entire match certainly says something positive about this group. “

Ball State’s best overall event was floor, with four student athletes hitting a routine of 9,700 or better for an event score of 48,650. This time it was sophomore Hannah Ruthberg who would lead the way with a score of 9,775. It was the best of four event scores for Ruthberg, who would finish second among all-around competitors with a 38,150.

Adding 9,750 floor routines for BSU was senior Sandra Elsadek and Teter. It was also the highest of four event scores for Elsadek, who would finish third in the all-around with 37,900.

The Cardinals finished the game on vault with a score of 48,075. Senior Stefanie Schweikert gave the team the pace with a score of 9,800 for its 19th career jump of 9,800 or better.

BSU’s 2021 NCAA Regional Vault Qualifier, Sophomore Victoria Henry , was not far behind with a figure of 9,750.

Ball State’s gymnastics team will build on tonight’s achievements next Sunday (Jan. 16) when it travels to West Michigan for a game at 1 p.m.

“While it was solid, we’re not settling for tonight’s performance,” Saleem concluded. “This was the beginning, and our team recognized the areas we need to grow and learn from. We’re better than what we’ve shown today, and I think our student-athletes will take this experience and use it to build forward.” .” .”