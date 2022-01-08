Former Hawaii footballers and others close to the program give scathing testimony to the state of the program under head coach Todd Graham





Former University of Hawaii football players and others close to the program gave testimony about the state of the program under head coach Todd Graham during a hearing in the Hawaii Senate on Friday afternoon. UH Athletic Director David Matlin and School President David Lassner spoke briefly and answered questions before the testimonials were provided virtually. All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s Sports Station Former Hawaii players RJ Hollis, Leonard Lee, Darryl McBride Jr., Derek Thomas, Justin Uahinui and Rod York all spoke. So were Marie and Pastor Nofo Eletise, the parents of former offensive lineman Michael Eletise. In addition, Tina Thomas, Derek Thomas’ mother, also gave a testimony. Finally, Oahu’s notable attorney Michael Green spoke. Each person who gave official testimony via Zoom on Friday shared their concerns about the direction of the program under Graham, and how the culture of the program has been gradually lost during his tenure due to the way players have been treated by the current regime. . Common themes include a lack of respect for players, and failure to come face to face with Graham and his methods. Since the end of the 2021 season, former starters Chevan Cordeiro (San Jose State), Darius Muasau (UCLA), Jonah Laulu (Oklahoma) and Nick Mardner (multiple Power Five offerings) have left the school. All four signed with UH as light-enlisted high school players. In addition, Dae Dae Hunter started running back and left for Liberty as well. After the testimonies, Lassner says the hearing was like icing on the cake to make a point and regretted the process. In addition, Matlin said not everything that was put forth was true, and then read a prepared statement about how the team is working to resolve the issues with measures such as an internal multi-class leadership committee. Graham took the floor and also spoke about what is being done to resolve some of the team’s internal issues. Senator Glenn Wakai challenged some of Graham’s feelings based on what was said by the former UH players speaking. Graham continued to answer questions. Matlin also received questions about a former UH women’s basketball player. Below are some updates from the meeting. Mililani head coach and #HawaiiFB alum Rod York has joined the Senate hearing as a speaker. — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) January 8, 2022 The parents of former #HawaiiFB offensive lineman Michael Eletise, Marie and Pastor Nofo Eletise, express concern about their son’s treatment, as well as Michael’s mental and physical health. He was one of the highest-ranking recruits ever to emerge from the state. — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) January 8, 2022 Notable Oahu Attorney Michael Green Is Now On The #HawaiiFB senate hearing — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) January 8, 2022 Green calls on David Matlin to resign. “This is beyond repair. … There must be a change. This is pilau, what happened to these children.” https://t.co/2v4z2Q3oOY — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) January 8, 2022 UH athletic director David Matlin says not everything put forward today was true. — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) January 8, 2022 Todd Graham: “If I have one player who leaves because of a bad experience, I’m responsible for it.” #HawaiiFB — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) January 8, 2022 National Football Signing Day will take place on February 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khon2.com/sports/former-hawaii-football-players-and-others-close-to-the-program-give-scathing-testimonies-of-state-of-program-under-head-coach-todd-graham/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos