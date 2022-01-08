Czech tennis star Renata Vorov deported from Australia after visa revoked





Czech tennis star Renata Vorov has been deported after her visa was revoked by the Australian Border Force. Most important points: Vorov is believed to have entered Australia with a vaccine waiver because she recently contracted COVID and recovered

She is the second Australian Open entrant to leave the country The Czech tennis player was detained in the same immigration hotel as Novak Djokovic The 38-year-old flew out of Melbourne on a flight to Dubai on Saturday night. Vorov, who had already played in a warm-up tournament in Melbourne, was detained in the same immigration hotel as Serbian star Novak Djokovic after she was detained by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials on Thursday. She is believed to have entered Australia last month with a vaccine waiver granted by Tennis Australia, having recently contracted and recovered from COVID-19. But like Djokovic, she was told her visa had been revoked for failing to meet the requirement that all non-citizens must be vaccinated against the virus. “All travelers entering Australia must do so in accordance with our strict laws and entry requirements, regardless of their status or their reasons for entering the country,” said an ABF spokesperson. “The ABF takes a multi-layered approach…this includes capabilities to investigate, locate and detain non-citizens who, after their arrival in Australia, have been found to have violated our border entry requirements.” Vorovis is the second Australian Open participant to leave the country. Late on Friday, an ABF spokesperson told the ABC that the first “departed Australia voluntarily after ABF investigations”. Sources told the ABC that the person who left was a European tennis official, although this has yet to be formally confirmed by the federal government. Vorov made her grand slam debut in doubles in 2002 in New York, but won just one match in 12 top-level appearances and is currently in 81st place. Meanwhile, lawyers for Djokovic have filed lawsuits as part of his fight to stay in Australia, confirming he was granted a medical exemption on the grounds that he contracted COVID-19 less than a month ago and has since recovered.

