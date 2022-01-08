Connecticut High School Hockey Player Dies After Injuries During Game | Bleacher report





Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Connecticut high school boy hockey player Teddy Balkind died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained during a junior varsity game between his school, St. Luke’s and Brunswick School. Per Robert Marchant and Liz Hardaway of the Greenwich TimeGreenwich, Connecticut Police Department released a statement regarding Balkind’s game and injury. Captain Mark Zuccerella said Balkind fell to the ice, and then “another player who was near the downed player failed to stop and collided with the player who fell.” Balkind was rushed to Greenwich Hospital and died of his injuries. Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke’s, was mourned by school principal Mark Davis, per seller: “There are no words that are suitable for this moment, and I know that we will all support each other as best we can. … While nothing can take away the pain, together it can offer its comfort and a way for us to experience the unimaginable absorb.” Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip issued a statement per Marchant to school alumni about the play that led to Balkind’s injuries: “During a JV hockey game last night against St. Lukes, a member of the other teams was accidentally cut by a skate. Everyone who witnessed the game (from both schools) apparently describes the game as completely normal and unremarkable in play of hockey. “The boy was immediately treated by our medical staff (the boy’s father was present the entire time) and was eventually transported to Greenwich Hospital, where he was treated in the emergency room and subsequently operated on. “Tragically, he did not survive the operation.” Balkind attended public schools in New Canaan before attending St. Luke’s, per Marchant. Superintendent Bryan Luizzi shared his condolences on Friday. “Many of our students were friends with this student and his family,” Luizzi said in part. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the entire Saint Luke community.” The New Canaan Police Department also released a statement Friday, per TMZ Sports: “Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club during his youthful hockey career and was known to all as an incredible young man, son and brother. “The men and women of the New Canaan Police Department offer our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Balkind family and all those affected by this tragic incident.” According to News 12’s Marissa Alter, Balkind was also a mentor for a hockey program for children and young adults with developmental disabilities. News of Balkind’s death sparked an outpouring of support in the hockey and local communities, using the hashtag #sticksoutforTeddy on social media. Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson expressed his support, as did the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and Connecticut Senator Ryan Fazio, among others. Per News 12, St. Luke’s and Brunswick Schools offer counseling services in addition to the Kids in Crisis group after the tragedy. Luizzi said the New Canaan school district also offers counseling services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10023179-connecticut-high-school-hockey-player-dies-after-suffering-injuries-during-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos