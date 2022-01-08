Sports
Lawyers for Novak Djokovic say he had COVID-19 in December.
Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic contracted COVID-19 last month but experienced no symptoms and had written clearance from the Australian Immigration Service before traveling to the country on a medical exemption from the vaccination rules, his lawyers said in a lawsuit on Saturday.
Djokovic, who is in immigration detention in Australia after his visa was canceled on arrival on Thursday, gave his first positive coronavirus test on December 16, but 14 days later “he hadn’t had a fever or respiratory symptoms from COVID-19 in the past 72 hours,” said the filing, which is seeking to undo the cancellation of his Australian entry visa.
On January 1, the Serbian sports star received “a document from the Ministry of the Interior (which Mr Djokovic told Mr. Djokovic that his “replies indicated (d) that (he met) the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival in Australia,” the documents added). .
Australian Open defending champion Serb Novak Djokovic waits at an Australian Border Force counter as he arrives at Melbourne Airport, Jan. 5, 2022. /CFP
The 34-year-old has never disclosed his own vaccination status. He is challenging his visa cancellation in Australia’s federal court in hopes of winning his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.
“I explained that I was recently infected with COVID in December 2021 and on this basis was entitled to a medical exemption in accordance with the rules and guidelines of the Australian government,” Djokovic says in the file about his experience of being detained at Melbourne Airport .
Djokovic told the Australian Border Force “told officers that I had correctly prepared my Australian travel statement and that I had met all the necessary requirements to legally enter Australia with my visa”.
The federal court has ordered the Interior to file a response by Sunday.
The family of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic attends a rally in Belgrade, Serbia, as the world No. 1 fights deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked, Jan. 6, 2022. /CFP
On Friday, the Serb thanked people around the world for their support on Instagram: “Thank you to people around the world for your continued support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”
Meanwhile, the detention has fueled anger and accusations of racism in his native Serbia. Hundreds have gathered in the past two days to support the tennis star, the president has called for a “political witch hunt” and Serbia’s religious leader has called on the nation to pray for their favorite son.
“It’s a shame what’s going on,” said Dusan Stojic, a 67-year-old retiree, who cried during a demonstration in Belgrade.
“It’s not the vaccine that’s the problem, it’s because he’s Serb and the best tennis player in the world,” Djokovic fan Marinko Bulatovic tweeted.
“Enough of the deception and abuse just because the biggest one comes from a small country in the Balkans,” Marija Santic added.
Supporters of Novak Djokovic in Serbia protest and chant with candles outside a quarantine facility where Djokovic is said to be, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 6, 2022. /CFP
On Saturday night, Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, who was placed in the same detention center in Melbourne, was seen by reporters leaving the hotel in a van.
Her destiny was not immediately clear,
Unlike Djokovic, she previously revealed that she plans to return home, describing that her stay felt like “being in jail”.
“I’m in a room with nowhere to go,” 38-year-old Voracova, 81st in doubles, told Czech daily DNES and Sport.
“My window is closed, I can’t open it 5 cm.
“And there are guards everywhere, even under the window, which is pretty funny. Maybe they thought I’d jump and run,” Voracova added, “they bring me food and there’s a guard in the hallway. You need everything report, everything is rationed. I feel a bit like in prison.”
Renata Voracova (L) of the Czech Republic in action during a doubles match at the WTA 500 Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne, Australia, January 31, 2021. /CFP
Unvaccinated against COVID-19, Voracova was allowed a waiver after recovering from the illness late last year, and she even managed a doubles match at a WTA event in Melbourne.
“I don’t understand why they would come to me after a week and say, look, the rules that were in place no longer apply.”
“…I’m waiting for a permit (to leave), maybe Saturday,” said Voracova, who has won 11 WTA doubles titles during her career.
