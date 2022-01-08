NFL Flashback: How End of Season Magic Helped the ’95 Cowboys Become Super Bowl Champions

The 1995 Dallas Cowboys are the perfect example of how the last week of the regular season can determine the fate of a team. Although the ’95 Cowboys won two playoff games before sending the Steelers into Super Bowl XXX, they probably wouldn’t have won that Super Bowl if they hadn’t had the results of three different games in the final week of the regular season.

After an 8-1 start, the Cowboys welcomed the defending Super Bowl champion 49ers into town for a Week 11 showdown at Texas Stadium. Dallas had beaten San Francisco in the ’92 and ’93 NFC Championship Games and was looking to balance power in the NFC after fall for the 49ers in the 1994 NFC title game, 38-28.

Rather than tip the scales in their favor, the Cowboys were blown away by the 49ers, who won the game with ease despite playing without starting quarterback Steve Young. The San Francisco attack, with Elvis Grbac filling in for Young, still managed to run circles around the Cowboys’ defenses by lining up Jerry Rice all over the field. Dallas hoped to use man cover over Rice while Deion Sanders watched his every move but was unable to execute on his plan as Rice lined up on both sides of the San Francisco offense as he made holes in the Cowboys’ plan.

As the Dallas defense scrambled to figure out their orders, Rice—who was in the groove—take advantage by taking an oblique pass and covering the remaining distance for an 81-yard touchdown. The defeat was underway as the 49ers backed up January’s NFC title win with a convincing 38-20 Week 11 win.

“This one was actually worse than the championship game. We didn’t even come close,” Cowboys fullback Daryl “Moose” Johnston said during an NFL Films documentary on the ’95 Cowboys. “That game in San Francisco was the first time in a long time that we felt, ‘They’re just better than we are now.'”

“We were outcoached in that game,” added Larry Brown, former Cowboys cornerback, who was out of position on Rice’s 81-yard score.

Speaking of coaching, seemingly every Cowboys fan in America was confused after Dallas head coach Barry Switzer — who replaced two-time Super Bowl champion coach Jimmy Johnson in Dallas two years earlier — called consecutive running plays on fourth and fourth. 1 deep in his own territory that contributed to an ugly week 15 loss in Philadelphia against the Eagles. Not only had the Cowboys lost three of their last five games, they fell behind the 49ers in the race to secure the lead in the playoffs.

“That was a point in the season,” recalls longtime Cowboys PR rep Rich Dalrymple, “when you started thinking, ‘The Cowboys aren’t what the Cowboys were, and maybe the power pendulum has shifted completely to the Bay Area. ‘”

After beating the Giants by a point in Week 16, the Cowboys appeared to be a team that ran on fumes as they boarded a plane on Christmas Eve to face the Giants in Week 17 on “Monday Night Football.” cardinals. However, everything changed when news broke of what happened between the 49ers and Falcons earlier that day.

“We knew before we got off the plane — and the word spread like wildfire through the plane’s rows — that the 49ers were losing,” Dalrymple recalled. “If we go to Arizona and settle things on Monday night, Christmas night against the Arizona Cardinals, we can get home field advantage again.”

The Cowboys did settle things, however, scoring the first 24 points of the game in an eventual 34-13 knockout of Arizona on Christmas Day. The game also had historic significance, with Emmitt Smith scoring a then NFL-record 25 hasty touchdowns in a season on a fourth-quarter run.

“That game was just so special to us,” Brown said of the win that gave the Cowboys the fourth consecutive NFC East division title. “Guys were excited, and I think it gave us back the faith in ourselves that we could do it, we could make it to the Super Bowl.”

The Cowboys, unbeknownst to them, received another Christmas present in Week 17. The Packers, who needed a Week 17 win over the Steelers to win the NFC Central division title while securing a playoff spot , took a 24-19 victory after Pittsburgh wideout Yancey Thigpen showed what would have been the winning touchdown reception in the final minute of the game. While the Cowboys — thanks to winning the top series — would face the lowest series remaining in the second round, the 49ers would face the highest remaining series in the division round, marking a likely match with league MVP Brett Favre. and the third-placed Packers.

The Cowboys started their postseason run with a convincing win over the Eagles in the division round. The 49ers, on the other hand, were stunned in the second round by Favre, Hall of Fame pass rusher Reggie White and the rest of the Packers, who would defeat the 49ers in three consecutive postseason meetings. This meant that instead of beating Young, Rice and the 49ers in a fourth straight NFC Championship Game, the Cowboys would instead host a Packers team that had lost to the Cowboys in Dallas in the previous two postseasons.

While Favre and the Packers made them work for it, Smith, Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman and the rest of the Cowboys eventually withdrew from Green Bay, defeating the Packers 38-27 en route to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. time. span. And while Pittsburgh put in a valiant effort as well, the Cowboys eventually won in what remains the franchise’s most recent Super Bowl win.

One question remains from the Cowboys’ final championship season: Could they have beaten the 49ers in the NFC title game, in San Francisco or at home? Thanks to the Falcons, Packers, and Cowboys’ Week 17 win in Arizona, that’s a question NFL fans will never know the answer to, and one the ’95 Cowboys will never have to worry about.