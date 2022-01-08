Hawaii lawmakers criticize UH officials on football players leaving program as former player describes head coach as ‘tyrant’





HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials at the University of Hawaii (UH) are in the hot seat as lawmakers search for answers as to why so many football players are leaving the program. Lawmakers said the problems extend beyond football, as other student-athletes have also raised complaints of mistreatment. More than a dozen UH footballers have announced that they will leave UH by entering the transfer portal. Many are the team’s best players, including starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s Sports Station Among those who testified at a hearing on Friday, January 7, was former player Leonard Lee. “It was hard to wake up and go to practice and do something you love with a man like that in charge. The only way to really describe him is a tyrant.” LEONARD LEE, Former UH Footballer, Said About Head Coach Todd Graham Former Hawaii footballers and others close to the program give scathing testimony to the state of the program under head coach Todd Graham

Lee was eventually kicked out of the football team, adding that complaints about the coaches had been raised during a survey months ago before the football season even started. “I know David Matlin was informed about these issues and it seems it was just a slap on the wrist as Todd Graham didn’t change his behaviour. He didn’t change the way he talked to us, the way he treated us,” Lee continued. Former UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro commits to the state of San Jose

“Coach Graham has really taken a lot of people’s love and joy for the sport. As you can see, the transfer portal is exploding,” said former footballer Derek Thomas. Donna Mercado Kim, chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee, said she felt compelled to hold a hearing on the matter after so many phone calls and emails from student-athletes and parents, and it’s not just from the soccer team. . “We don’t just hear from football players, we hear about women’s basketball, men’s basketball, there are a lot of problems. We also hear from parents,” Kim explained. Rainbow Warriors star linebacker Darius Muasau will be the last to leave the program and enter the transfer portal

UH head football coach Todd Graham denied the allegations that he was abusive. “No one has been verbally abused. I actually came in and tried to clean up some of the language. Things were clearly not perfect and don’t claim to be,” Graham said. He and UH athletic director David Matlin said there are more players who see it differently. “There is more to the story, there are more testimonials, there are more people who see a different side of this. This is only one side of the story,” Matlin says. Check out what’s going on across the country on our national news page “Those things didn’t happen. We have clearly been demanding and have worked with our children and coached them hard, but we also love them very much,” Graham continued.

