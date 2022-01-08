Sports
Czech tennis star Renata Voracova leaves Australia because of Visa
Renata Voracova flew from Melbourne’s Australian airport on Saturday.© AFP
Czech tennis player Renata Voracova flew out of Melbourne’s Australian airport on Saturday after her visa was canceled due to her Covid-19 vaccine status, a government source said. Djokovic fighting to have his visa canceled She took a flight from Melbourne late on Saturday night, the source said.
The Australian border authority said it had investigated the visas of two people linked to the Australian Open, in addition to Djokovic.
Although the Australian Border Force has not identified them, the Czech government has confirmed that Voracova was one of those detained. The other person is reportedly an official involved in the tournament.
“The Australian Border Force’s investigation into the visa status of two other individuals associated with the Australian Open has been completed,” the border authority said in a statement late on Saturday.
“The ABF can confirm that both individuals have now left Australia voluntarily.”
Voracova had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and was initially allowed to participate in an exemption granted by Tennis Australia to play in the Australian Open after she recovered from the illness late last year.
But the Australian government says a recent infection is not an acceptable reason for foreigners to enter without being fully vaccinated.
Voracova even managed to play a doubles at the WTA event in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on January 17.
