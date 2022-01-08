What exactly does Ole Miss sweat? Lane Kiffin has shown that he can do well

Despite witnessing a regular run for the first time in the program’s history with 10 wins and a sugar bowl appearance, many Ole Miss fans spent huge energy in the past month. The list of grievances includes recruiting laments, lack of a transfer portal quarterback obligation, lack of general transfer portal obligations, personnel changes, and a chain of islands in the Atlantic called the GOT DANG BAHAMAS.

As we head into the official postseason, I don’t know if the level of lamentations is inspired by impatience or the concern that Kiffin is unable to address these grievances (or both!) but there are people hanging out around DEFCON 3. If it’s impatience, let’s start with a lesson from: The Simpsons.

Players in the 2021 Ole Miss Defense not transferred in December/Early January:

Chance Campbell (February 2021)

Mark Robinson (June 2020; moved to defense spring 2021)

Otis Reese (January 2020)

Jake Springer (June 2020)

Deane Leonard (July 2020)

Tavius ​​Robinson (June 2020)

Campbell, Leonard and Robinson were immediately eligible to play. Robinson and Springer had to serve out an entire year, while Reese, who should have played a full 2020 season, missed almost everything because of NCAA HARRUMPH (thanks for the non-explanation, game guards!). If Robinson, Springer and Reese had been transferred to the current lineup, they would have played right away.

On offense, former tight end Kenny Yeboah didn’t move on until mid-January 2020, and Jahcour Pearson followed a similar path in 2021. This season, the Orlando Umana starting center didn’t arrive until July 2021, and in recent news, TCUs Zach Evans committed on Thursday.

The point is: there is still a long way to go before the 2022 roster is finalized. You know, a marathon, not a sprint and so on and so forth.

However, if the level of complaining is rooted in the belief that, for whatever reason, Kiffin can’t make reasonable choices when addressing these concerns, I’m not sure I’m following that line of thought. Since he’s been with Ole Miss, he’s only shown that he can solve problems. True, in its unique way, but they are resolved.

The aforementioned player list showcased his ability to instantly inject talent and collaborators on both sides of the ball into a roster that desperately needed it. Of course, questions remain about developing depth in younger boys (high school signatories) or allowing those guys to play a more productive role as starters, but they’ll likely get an answer from next season.

After spending exactly 10 (ten) games watching a defense much like his predecessors as one of the worst in college football, he said, no, he wasn’t doing that anymore. Instead of trying to work harder, have better eye discipline and hope things improve, he chose to scrap the entire defense system from 2020 and start over with the 3-2-6 (although they did in the 3-2-6 plodded) at the end of the 2020 season).

It was a gamble, but it showed that he understood that continuing down the same path was likely to fail, and that the move was worth the risk. His choice, combined with a talent upgrade, resulted in a hopeless defense that became a group that Ole Miss wore for the last month of the 2021 season.

Then of course there was the staff turnover after the 2020 season. Of the 10 assistant coaches on the field, four (40 percent) left or were fired. Deke Adams (defensive line), Randy Clements (offensive line), Joe Jon Finley (tight ends), and Blake Gideon (special teams) were all employed elsewhere in 2021.

Rather than see what someone like Corey Batoon was up to, Kiffin replaced them with Randall Joyner (defensive line), Jake Thornton (offensive line), John David Baker (tight ends; ANOTHER DOUBLE NAME TIGHT ENDS COACH), and Coleman Hutzler ( special teams). All four hires were considered quality hires, with Joyner and Baker being named to the 247s 30Under30 list (the site’s rating of rising stars in coaching) and Hutzler as a Broyles Award nominee in 2017.

In the current coaching cycle, he hired Charlie Weis Jr. in, his last offensive coordinator at FAU, to replace Jeff Lebby. While it’s very bad what you’re hiring now, it sends a pretty strong signal that Kiffin has been in charge of the crime for the past two years and wants someone to serve as second-in-command (probably the reason Lebby wanted out), which means nothing really turns on the attack for Ole Miss.

Would I have preferred Lebby to hang out or more of a namesake to get hired? Sure! But based on what Kiffin seems to want in an offensive coordinator, those weren’t realistic options.

However, the people in the coaching profession who have worked with Weis have praised him. I’m not sure how much money you can put into his time in South Florida as an offensive coordinator as South Florida was a total mess from a talent perspective, but it was two years of independent experience that could help him get extra provide perspective.

Outgoing strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love is likely to be replaced by Nick Savage, who held the same position in Florida and… Mississippi state and would be about as strong a replacement as one would like. The only vacant spot on the staff is the Defensive Coordinator, as DJ Durkin left to manage one of Jimbo Fishers’ ranches.

Rumors are circulating, as rumors tend to do, that current Co-Defensive Coordinator Chris Partridge will take the title of Solo Defensive Coordinator. While he doesn’t have Durkins experience as THE GUY, the move would ensure continuity. It also means that a first defensive coordinator would coach within the boundaries of the established 3-2-6 and not implement his own system, which, as we know from experience, does not always go well.

It’s quite possible there’s an assistant or two going on, but Kiffins’ track record so far suggests finding a quality replacement or, if you don’t agree with quality, a replacement that fits what he wants would shouldn’t be a problem.

When Kiffin took over in December 2019, the list of grievances was far more concerning than the current one. The 2019 list contained all the grievances and hollerins you could find with a program winning a total of 8 SEC games over the past four seasons and not finishing any of those seasons with more wins than losses.

But with this more challenging list, Kiffin managed to set a school record for regular season wins and play back-to-back bowl games by the time Year 2 of Reconstruction was over. That, friends, is slightly ahead of schedule. In the past two seasons, Kiffin has won even more SEC games (10) than Ole Miss from 2016-2019.

Obviously things could explode at any moment because [gestures at the unending trail of carcasses related to Ole Miss sports], but Kiffin pushed all the right buttons for two years. Even with questions to be answered, the DEFCON specifically worries about its choices doesn’t make sense.