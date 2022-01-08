Heartbroken hockey community pays tribute to teen whose neck was slashed by a fellow player’s skate

Touching tributes poured in Friday night for a Connecticut hockey player who died after his throat was cut by a fellow player’s skate in a tragic accident during a game.

Teddy Balkind, who was in 10th grade, died Thursday night at Greenwich hospital, shortly after the incident during his 5pm game.

He attended St Luke’s, a private school in New Canaan.

Teddy was playing against Brunswick School when he fell. As he lay on the rink, another player rushed up to him and bumped into him, while his father watched from the stands.

That player’s skate cut his neck, according to school and police officials.

The bizarre accident left the community in mourning on Friday. Teddy’s grieving family has not yet responded.

As news of his death spread, the hashtag “sticks out for Teddy” started circulating with an image of a hockey stick, a reference to the sad tribute in 2018 when the abuse of the Humboldt Broncos team, of Canada’s Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League collided with a tractor-trailer, killing 15 people – players, coaches and an announcer.

Brian Munz of Canada’s TSN network posted a photo of a friend in Humboldt who had left a single stick on his porch and tweeted, “Leave it on the porch tonight. The boys may need it… wherever they are. #SticksOutForHumboldt.’

On Friday night, the tragic tradition for Teddy continued.

Dallas Penguins posted a tribute to Teddy and called on fans to stick out their hockey sticks to honor the teen

Anaheim Ducks star Kevin Shatterkirk joined in to pay tribute to teen

“The hockey world is hurt by the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind yesterday,” tweeted Kevin Shattenkirk, a member of the US Olympic team and current Anaheim Ducks defender, who attended school in Greenwich.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young players of St Luke’s and Brunswick and especially the Balkind family. Rest In Peace Teddy #SticksOutForTeddy.’

Fellow Anaheim Ducks player Adam Henrique tweeted: “Sad to hear about the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Balkind family. #sticksoutforteddy.’

Martin St. Louis, a Canadian Olympian who played with the New York Rangers in the NHL until his retirement, tweeted a photo of his front door with the caption: “Sticks out for Teddy.”

Greenwich native Cam Atkinson now plays forward for the Philadelphia Flyers, tweeted: “I am heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy.

“We send our love to the communities in St Luke’s and Brunswick. A horrible tragedy when playing the game we all love.”

The Dallas Penguins junior hockey league also urged their community to join in the tribute.

“DJHA would like to extend our condolences to Teddy Balkind’s family and we are standing with the hockey community in #sticksoutforTeddy tonight,” they said.

“PensNation, join in and put out your stick and turn on your porch light for Teddy. What a loss for all of us.’

In an email to parents on Friday, St. Luke’s school principal Mark Davis said, “Our community is grieving.

“Yesterday we lost a dear young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families.

‘St. Luke’s sole focus at the moment is to take care of our devastated community. Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve.

“There are no words that fit this moment, and I know that we will all support each other as best we can.”

The school – which would only offer remote lessons on Friday due to heavy snowfall – is now closed.

Greenwich Police Captain Mark Zuccarello told:The Greenwich TimesOn Thursday, another player collided with Balkind once he was on the ground.

“A player from the other team fell on the ice. Another player who was near the downed player could not stop and collided with the player who fell,” he said.

St. Luke’s is a co-ed private school in New Canaan, a wealthy Connecticut suburb.

Tuition for the 2021-2022 school year is up to $47,000.