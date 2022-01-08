Nadal reaches ATP Melbourne final with victory over Greek Ruusuvuori





Top-class Rafa Nadal stopped a resurgent Emil Ruusuvuori from Finland on Saturday to take a 6-4, 7-5 win and secure his place in the final of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 ATP 250 event, where he will take on against American qualifier Maxime Cressy. The Spaniard, who played his first competitive tournament since August, was scrutinized by the persistent Ruusuvuori before coming out unscathed at the Rod Laver Arena in just under two hours. Both players were solid on the serve in the early exchanges before Nadal’s superior quality broke through as he secured a crucial break in the ninth game and ended the set with ease. Ruusuvuori never allowed Nadal to settle into the second set, matching him from the baseline with a blistering series of winners. The world’s number 95 broke back at 3-5 but had to miss a number of breakpoint opportunities as Nadal did enough to secure the win. READ: Nadal lets Tour singles return with victory over Berankis in Melbourne “It’s an important comeback. Starting a new season here in Australia means a lot,” said Nadal. “Of course I have to do better on the track… but it’s going step by step.” When asked how his body was coping, the 20-time winner added: “Okay. Let’s see tomorrow … the body is holding up. I need these matches to improve. It’s about being patient and every try my best.” Former world number three Grigor Dimitrov was dealt a 7-5, 7-6 (9) defeat inflicted by Cressy, who fired 17 aces past the Bulgarian with great service and won when he converted his fourth match point to advance to the final . “I’m very happy with my tennis,” Cressy said. “Nothing happens by luck. I’m very proud of myself for staying focused throughout the tournament so far. I played incredibly today…” Unseeded Cressy dominated the opening set, but was sucked into a battle in the second set by his more experienced opponent. Dimitrov’s tenacity negated Cressy three times at match point before finally succumbing to give the American an 11-9 tiebreak win when his shot went wide.

