Howell in Florida, wins second consecutive MAC Hermann Trophy





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – For the second consecutive year, Florida States Jaelin Howell is the recipient of the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded to the top player in NCAA Division I football. Howell becomes the sixth student athlete to win the award in consecutive years and the fourth from the ACC. The Lone Tree, Colorado, is born in North Carolina to Mia Hamm (1992-93) and Cindy Parlow (1997-98), Portland’s Christine Sinclair (2004-05), Stanford’s Catarina Macario (2019-20) and Virginia’s Morgan Brian (2013-). 14) as the only student-athletes to have won the award in consecutive years. Howell also took the 18th MAC Hermann Trophy for current ACC women’s soccer membership – the most of any conference. The senior midfielder led Florida State to its third national championship and eighth ACC championship title this season. Howell was named ACC Midfielder of the Year for the second consecutive season, becoming the first two-time winner since the award was awarded in 2014. -21) and second-team All-ACC in 2018. Howell was named United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American and TopDrawer Soccer Best XI First Team after the 2021 season. She scored the winning goal in Florida States’ semifinal 1-0 win against Rutgers to advance to the National Championship. Howell has played a pivotal role in Seminoles’ success this season, directing offense and defense from her midfield position. She scored three goals and provided four assists. TheMAC Hermann Trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball awarded annually since 1967, honors the United Soccer Coaches National Players of the Year in NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer based on votes conducted by affiliated coaches.

