Legends League Cricket: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh in Indian Maharaja, check team and other details HERE | Cricket News





Legends League Cricket is a unique concept for all cricket fans around the world. They will once again witness retired cricket legends on the cricket pitch. The competition kicks off in January 2022, where three teams of legendary retired cricketers will compete against each other. It will be a feast for the eyes for the 2000 era fans, the three teams will bring the retired cricketing legends back onto the pitch. Names like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and many more have already been confirmed. The tournament kicks off on January 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman (UAE). The three participating teams are India Maharaja, Asia Lions and Rest of the World. Below you will find all the details: India Maharajah The Indian fans will miss the two big names and heroes – MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar, and many more heroes from the past will still participate in this high voltage tournament. World Cup winners Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh alongside Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari will perform for the Indian side. Asian lions The Asia team will be a mix of retired legends from Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The names from Pakistan speak for themselves with legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar with former captain Shahid Afridi alongside Kamran Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asghar Afhan, Azhar Mahmood and Umar Gul. Among the legends of Lanka, Spin bowler with the most Test wickets Muttiah Muralitharan will appear on the Asia Lions side alongside Sanath Jayasuria with Tillakaratne Dishan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana and Upul Tharanga. T 4152 – CORRECTION: Legends League Cricket T20, LATEST promo .. apologies .. and our apologies for the inconvenience caused .. the error was unintentional .. #legendsleaguecricket #bosslogonkagame pic.twitter.com/Zo33KqZxKU Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2022 It’s going to be a blast from the past where fans can once again witness the rivalry of all these big names clashing and sweating again. As of now, the rest of the world team squad has not been announced.

