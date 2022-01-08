Georgia football team arrives in Indianapolis on Friday night





INDIANAPOLIS Some Delta flight passengers arriving here from Atlanta on Friday morning left a hearty Go Dawgs! after landing at Indianapolis International Airport. There was also barking at the baggage claim. About nine hours later, Georgia football team also landed here on two planes with temperatures of a frigid 16 degrees. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was ready for the circumstances thanks to his wife Mary Beth. Lake:‘One more, Stet!’: The unbreakable bond between Stetson Bennett and friends from the JUCO season Five things to know:Georgia-Alabama College Football Playoff National Championship When we got on the buses and the plane, I had just put on a sports jacket, I didn’t even have a jacket, said Smart shortly after landing. Luckily my wife brought this jacket for me because she was prepared. Our players were all winter ready. I told them they wouldn’t be out much. They arrived on two planes just over 72 hours before 8pm Monday night kickoff at Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The mood was great, Smart said. The guys were great. We have had good practices. Were excited to be here. Our boys are really excited. We have a big task. We have a very good team to play, a very talented team. Georgia practices Saturday and will do a walk-through session at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon. Knock on wood, we have another one tomorrow, but we’ve had good health and no issues with the flu or COVID, Smart said. Four years ago, when Georgia lost to Alabama in the national championship game in Atlanta, Smart said it had a bit more of an SEC championship feel to it. The weather is very different for a Georgia vs Alabama matchup, I can promise you that. Rain is forecast for Saturday and Sunday with some snow, sleet and freezing rain, according to the weather service. The game will be played indoors at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Alabama arrived earlier Friday night and got police escorts for their team buses on the highway to the hotel, as did Georgia. Georgia Outgoing Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning posed for a photo on the tarmac in front of a CFP 2022 sign with his wife and children. It was quite a change for the Bulldogs from the 80s temperatures during Orange Bowl week in Miami when she defeated Michigan 34-11 in the semifinals. I think we played well in our last game, said Smart, and I think we have some guys who are gaining confidence.

