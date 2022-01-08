Sports
Czech tennis player Voracova leaves Australia, officials say | News | DW
Czech tennis star Renata Voracova has left Australia after visa issues, officials said on Saturday.
Voracova was held in the same hotel as Novak Djokovic, the number one men.
She said being taken to immigration detention in Australia was like being in an action movie.
Why was Voracova detained?
Like Djokovic, Voracova had arrived in Australia and claimed an exemption from the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The reason for the exemption was that she contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas. The 38-year-old said she was not against vaccination but did not have time to get a shot before flying to the Australian Open.
“In addition, I had some medical indications, so I met all the criteria set by the Australian Federation,” the doubles specialist told the Czech daily identity.
Voracova entered the tournament and played one match before being detained on Thursday and taken to the Park Hotel in Melbourne.
While Voracova’s case is different from that of Djokovic, they face similar legal issues. Both have had their Australian visas revoked amid a blame game between Australian authorities over the handling of COVID-19 vaccine exemptions.
Djokovic’s lawyers say he had COVID
On Saturday, Djokovic’s lawyers said in a lawsuit that he also contracted COVID-19 last month.
The filing said 14 days after testing positive, the Serbian tennis star had “had no fever or respiratory symptoms from COVID-19 in the past 72 hours”.
On Jan. 1, he received written clearance from the Australian Immigration Service before traveling to the country on a medical exemption from the vaccination rules, the documents said.
Tennis Australia denies being ‘deliberate’
Tennis Australia advised players in a memo that a recent COVID-19 infection was grounds for a temporary medical exemption from vaccination.
But the federal government said the advice was only valid for Australian residents, not for foreigners trying to enter the country.
In the interview for the Czech daily, Voracova accused Tennis Australia of “seemingly” misleading her.
“It’s really weird that I spent a week here in peace, playing a game… And then they came for me,” she said.
Tennis Australia has said it has never knowingly misled players and has always informed players that ‘vaccination is the best course of action’.
“We completely reject that the playing group has been knowingly misled,” said a statement quoted by local media.
‘No tragedy, no hit parade’
Voracova and Djokovic have been held in a modest Melbourne hotel.
The detention center is officially known as an “alternative place of detention” and is home to about 32 migrants trapped in Australia’s harsh immigration system, some for years.
Those migrants cannot leave the hotel and no one is allowed in or out except the staff.
Speaking with Czech news site idnes.cz in an interview, Voracova noted heavy security.
“There are guards everywhere, even under the window, which is quite funny. Maybe they thought I would jump out and run,” Voracova added.
“They (the guards) really weren’t rude or vulgar. But some quarantine practices are not pleasant,” she said. “You have to report, everything is rationed. I feel a bit like I’m in prison.”
“The conditions are normal, like in a nice hostel. No tragedy, no chart-toppers,” Voracova added.
Commenting on Djokovic’s case, Voracova said she wanted the nine-time Australian Open champion to compete.
“We’re athletes, we’re here for the tennis, we’re not here for the behind-the-scenes controversy,” she said.
“We have read the rules, we have complied with the conditions and after a lengthy process we have been granted an exemption,” Voracova said.
fb, adi/dj (AFP, Reuters)
