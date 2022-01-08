Hockey Diversity Alliance unveils #TapeOutHate anti-racism campaign

The Hockey Diversity Alliance hopes a standout video and hockey tape campaign will reinforce its mission to end racism in sport.

The HDA, made up of current and former hockey players of color, has partnered with Budweiser Canada to launch “#TapeOutHate,” a campaign featuring rolls of hockey tape for sale with the words “racism is not hockey” on the tape.

Members of the HDA have produced a two-minute video detailing their real-life experiences of racism in hockey, from Akim Aliu sending a racist remark to him by a coach to Wayne Simmonds throwing a banana at him during a game.

There is both an uncensored version and a version that blurs the racist comments against the players. The censored version will be screened Saturday night during Hockey Night in Canada.

“The most important thing we want to do is start a conversation. It’s a rallying cry. We know we can’t do this alone. We need our allies behind us, and that’s the white community supporting us,” he said. Aliu, a former NHL player and a founding member of the HDA, told ESPN. “We want to share our experiences and come together as one, regardless of race or gender. We want this game to reach its full potential.”

The HDA was founded in June 2020 by multiple NHL players of color. Along with Aliu, the video features Minnesota Wild defender Matt Dumba, Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, Florida Panthers winger Anthony Duclair and Simmonds, a winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I can’t remember how many incidents I had to go through, especially at a super young age,” said Kadri. “These things are getting traumatic. I am now 30 years old and I remember things that happened to me when I was 10. Luckily I had the mental toughness to get through it, but in the current generation not everyone can. health has become such a big issue, it’s important to reach out. There was nothing like this when I was growing up, to help people see things from a different perspective.”

Budweiser Canada contacted the HDA with the idea for the campaign. Aliu said the players’ immediate reaction was whether they could keep it “organic and authentic” after turning down other sponsor partnership opportunities over the past year because the content was “watered down” in their eyes.

At the heart of the video, we see the players in a locker room sharing stories about the racism they have faced in hockey. What started as an opportunity to capture images turned into long, emotional discussions, followed by tears and silence as the director cut the cameras.

“It was literally how our group was formed,” Aliu said. “A lot of people don’t know this: We just started a text chain and had Zoom conversations with about 30 players of color in the NHL and AHL, to share stories about our experiences. It got to a point where we decided to talk “together wasn’t enough because we didn’t really help anyone to do that. We need to form this alliance to show other kids that we’ve made it and we’re here to help them.”

This is the most talked-about moment for the HDA since its members and logos were highlighted by the NHL during the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs, which were held in the wake of national protests following the murder of George Floyd, a black man, by the Minneapolis Police Department. Dumba gave a speech against racism as the playoffs started. Later, Kadri appeared at a press conference when two days of play-off games were postponed as a form of protest against systemic racism and police brutality.

Aliu said the HDA has reached out to the NHL about the #TapeOutHate campaign. The players requested permission to wear league logos and uniforms in their video. A source told ESPN the request was denied because the NHL had no opportunity to review the plans for the video and was unable to provide editorial feedback.

Aliu said this continued a “rocky” relationship between the NHL and the HDA.

“The first call we made as an alliance was to… [NHL commissioner] gary [Bettman] and [executive vice president] Kim Davis to try to find a way to work together. That never worked,” said Aliu. “But look how quickly they made contact with Sheldon Kennedy and his group. There’s always an excuse why they don’t want to work with a group like ours.”

At its December board meeting, the NHL unveiled initiatives to combat abuse and promote inclusiveness in hockey. Dubbed “Respect Hockey,” they were announced by Davis, the league’s EVP on Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. They include a mandatory 90-minute digital training program for all NHL executives, staff and players, created in conjunction with former player Sheldon Kennedy’s Respect Group.

Aliu said the most positive aspect of the NHL’s Respect Hockey plan has been partnering with Jopwell, a diversity solutions company, to broaden its job applicant base and build a pipeline for a diverse pool of future talent.

But the HDA itself was not included in the Respect Hockey plans.

“It’s been the same since we communicated with them. It’s all performative data and nothing concrete,” said Aliu. “Anyone who watches hockey knows there is a deep-seated problem. There are often incidents that bring these issues to the fore. The NHL is a fencing rider. They want to keep their old-school fans happy while putting their toe in the water and pretend to support diversity when we’re so behind all other sports.”

The NHL made a statement through a spokesperson regarding its relationship with the HDA and the Budweiser Canada campaign:

“The NHL applauds our partner Budweiser and the Hockey Diversity Alliance for their efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity in the sport of hockey. This ongoing movement requires vision and commitment from all stakeholders in hockey. We welcome all who use their voice and platform to strive following these important goals and remain committed to continuing to use ours and do the work it takes to create real change.”

The HDA has been criticized for the lack of tangible action since its arrival in the summer of 2020. Aliu said the delay was partly due to the way the organization was set up: by a group of active players and without the necessary infrastructure to carry out initiatives. .

“We’ve grown so big, so fast,” he said. “We were a bunch of guys who were playing or had just finished playing. But finally we got our ducks in a row.”

The HDA was unable to secure funding from the NHL, so it turned to the league’s sponsors. According to Budweiser Canada, $1 from every #TapeOutHate roll sold goes to the HDA and its initiatives.

In the next two months, the HDA is expected to announce a grassroots pilot program that will begin with 12 underserved communities in the Greater Toronto area, offering hockey “for free” to youth athletes, from gear to Ice Age. The HDA has also created an educational platform in partnership with Sportsnet that will involve its affiliated players and is expected to debut during Black History Month.

Kadri said it felt good for the HDA to start creating some proof-of-concept programs.

“We want to sincerely and sincerely try to make a change. This is for the youth. For the next generation,” he said. “These may be future stars of the league. I think it’s important to make this a safe place for everyone.”

The tape will be available to purchase online from Saturday and at Canadian Tire stores from January 22. Depending on sales, the #TapeOutHate may become more readily available in the US