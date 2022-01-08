DraftKings NY promo code offers 3 launch bonuses





The first DraftKings NY promo code in the wake of the NY online sports betting launch this weekend brings all new players three great bonuses. While it was a long wait for the bet to go live, specials like this one can prove it was worth it. One of the first legal online sportsbooks to launch in the Empire State is DraftKings New York, which offers a plethora of promos and offers from the get-go. New users do not need a DraftKings NY promo code to get 40-1 chances at major NFL and NBA matchups and the CFP National Championship Game. With this $5 bet, win $200 bonus, players can start betting with one of the best sportsbook offers available at launch. Online sports betting in New York launches at the perfect moment. NFL Week 18 wraps up the regular season before giving way to the postseason and the Super Bowl, the biggest sports betting day of the year. Not to mention that March Madness is just around the corner. DraftKings New York Sportsbook will be one of the most popular sportsbooks from the start. They are one of the most recognizable brands in sports betting and already have a user base of DFS players in New York. Sign up to DraftKings NY Sportsbook by clicking here and win 40-1 money line odds on every NFL game this weekend. DraftKings NY Launch Promo Code After patiently waiting, New Yorkers can finally start placing sports bets from anywhere in the state. Gone are the days when you would have to travel to an upstate sportsbook, across state lines to New Jersey, Pennsylvania or Connecticut to place a bet. DraftKings New York Sportsbook is one of the first apps to launch and they are going to be big for the occasion. Gamblers actually don’t need a DraftKings NY promo code. With just one click, bettors can hit 40-1 odds in NFL Week 18. A $5 bet on an NFL team’s moneyline qualifies you to win $200 in bonuses if your team can take the win. While your team will need to come through to secure the bonus, this odds boost will help shift the odds in your favor. In addition to that offer, gamblers can take advantage of double your money boosts in the Knicks game to score at least one point. Likewise, bettors can back the Jets or Bills to score at least one touchdown Sunday with a double your money bonus. Get started without a DraftKings NY promo code It only takes a few minutes to register an account on DraftKings New York Sportsbook and place bets. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started: Click here to start the registration process. No DraftKings NY promo code is needed.

Win $200 in bonuses if your team wins. What to bet on? The easier question to answer is: what can’t you bet on? DraftKings New York has competitive opportunities in all major sports such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college football, and college basketball. But that is not everything. They have niche markets such as tennis, golf, MMA, boxing, rugby, cricket and table tennis. There is something for every sports fan at DraftKings New York Sportsbook. Their easy-to-use app, competitive odds and consistent promos make it easy for new and experienced bettors to get started. Online sports betting in New York is finally live and we couldn’t be more excited. Sign up without a DraftKings NY promo code by clicking here and grab 40-1 money line odds on every NFL game this weekend.

