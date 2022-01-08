4 things to watch in the Bears-Vikings season finale





After a late stop in Seattle a week later to maintain an unlikely 25-24 comeback win over the Seahawks, the defense delivered its most dominant performance of the year at Soldier Field last Sunday. In a 29-3 win over the Giants, the Bears had the fewest points this season, total yards (151), passing yards (min-10), first downs (13) and third-down conversations (1). “It was just a total group effort,” said defensive coordinator Sean Desai, “lots of energy and juice from the sidelines, from the players on the field, and really just a great execution of the plan and the techniques and the details of what we were trying to do.” When we do that, we can be pretty special, and that was a special achievement that those guys put down there.” The Bears defense will enter Sunday’s season finale with no touchdowns and one field goal in the last five quarters of action. (2) Will the Bears attack make the most of its opportunities? In their loss to the Vikings on December 20, the Bears racked up just one field goal on their first five possessions in the Minnesota 21, turning the ball three times on the 21, 9, and 14 and losing a fumble in the 10. need a much more efficient outing to win Sunday’s final in Minnesota. The Bears have struggled all year to get into the end zone; they rank 26th in the NFL in scoring (18.4 per game) and 30th in red zone touchdown percentage (50 percent). But the offense has delivered three touchdowns each in victories over the Seahawks and Giants in the past two weeks, the first time it’s happened in back-to-back games this season. With rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, veteran Andy Dalton will make his second straight start and sixth of the season. It was difficult for the 11-year-old pro to develop a rhythm this year; his six starts will have come in three two-game increments spaced several weeks apart. “That’s the most important thing,” Dalton said. “You start a few games, you don’t play, and then you come back in. But we were able to get a good win last week. It’s two in a row. Nick [Foles] I’ve got one, I’ve got one, so hopefully we can go back and find a way to end this year on the right foot and get another one this week.” (3) Will Darnell Mooney record his first 1000-yard reception season? The sophomore pro will need 71 yards in Sunday’s season finale to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the season. Mooney leads the Bears with 69 receptions for 929 yards and four touchdowns. Last year, as a rookie, he caught 61 passes for 631 yards and four TDs. His 130 receptions are already the most ever by a Bears player in his first two NFL seasons. Mooney, a 2020 fifth-round pick of Tulane, may become the lowest drafted Bears receiver to rack up 1,000 yards in a season since 1970, when 1965 seventh-rounder Dick Gordon had a career-high 1,026 yards. Generating 1,000 yards is no longer the feat it once was with the NFL expanding from 16 to 17 games this season, but it remains a remarkable feat nonetheless. (4) Who will win the Battle of the JJ’s: Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson or Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Two of the best young players from their respective teams will line up against each other for the first time this season on Sunday. Johnson had prepared for Jefferson at the December 20 meeting at Soldier Field, but was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list the day before the game. “I missed it a lot considering the preparation I put into that week,” Johnson said, “watching movie, practicing, seeing certain things. Having that taken from me at the last minute was pretty painful as I wanted that matchup and I had been looking forward to that. But this week is no different, just going out, preparing the right way, watching a movie. My preparation will come naturally.” Johnson will face one of the NFL’s brightest young stars in Jefferson, who takes fourth in the league with 103 receptions and second with 1,509 yards. The two-time Pro Bowl roster has racked up the most yards (2,909) of any receiver in its first two seasons in league history.

