Feud between Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook escalates in second awkward live TV exchange, Ashes cricket 2022, cricket news

Ex-England stars Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook found themselves in another tense on-air TV exchange that got awkward very quickly.

The bizarre feud between former England team-mates Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali continues, with Ali lashing out at his old captain once more.

The pair have appeared as expert commentators on BT Sport’s coverage of the Ashes and they’ve had their fair share of frosty exchanges this week.

Cook and Ali had a second uneasy back and forth when discussing which of England’s current players would become successful coaches after retirement.

Ali said a few England players have the skills to coach, but added that some players lack “empathy for it”, in a sharp remark addressed to Cook.

“Yeah, I think so, there are some guys who could potentially be a good coach, someone who could go that way,” said the all-rounder.

Ali then took a swipe at Cook, gesturing to his former captain, saying: “But there are also some guys who you think coaching isn’t for them. He doesn’t have the patience for it, the empathy for it.”

Cook didn’t respond kindly to the comment, replying, “Dig one more time, just another dig!”.

Ali said he couldn’t see Eoin Morgan, who led England to victory in the 2019 ODI World Cup, as a coach, but said whiteball specialist Chris Jordan would be a good coach.

“For example, I don’t see someone like Morgs (going into coaching),” he said.

“I’m not saying he wouldn’t be a good coach, I just don’t see him doing that. I think he would be a good mentor to a team.

“Someone like Chris Jordan, who does a little bit of everything, I think he would be a good coach. He has that personality in the locker room where everyone trusts him.”

Ali’s comments come just days after he criticized Cook for not being as empathetic a leader as current England captain Joe Root.

The duo played together nearly 40 times during Cook’s time as captain of England.

Ali also played under Root after the batter took over from Cook in 2017, before retiring from the red ball format in September 2021.

Playing under both captains allowed Ali to see first hand how both men work and it seems he definitely prefers a certain leadership style.

“Cooky would never give me a roll,” Ali said in a panel discussion that quickly became uncomfortable.

“Rooty has a bit more, I’d say, an emotional connection with the players.

“He probably spends a little more time with the players.

Cook, assuming that Ali’s comments were made in jest, replied: “Are you only criticizing my captaincy?” It got serious when Ali replied, “I’m a little bit, yeah. They’re both very different. I did better with the bat under Cooky, but on the ball I was better with Rooty.”

Cook seemed to take some offense at Ali’s comment, pointing out the number of times Root had kicked him off the team.

“I wanted to say I never dropped Mo,” Cook said.

“So you can criticize me, but I never let you down.

“How many times has Rooty dropped you?”

Ali hit back: “That’s right, but he also knocked me from one to nine in my first year of international cricket.”

“Rooty was a bit more involved with the players in my opinion,” said Ali.

“Not that Cooky didn’t care, but I think Rooty is a bit more arm-over-the-shoulder type.”

Cook replied, “I don’t know how to take this anymore. Just got back from a lovely holiday and I bumped into Moeen Ali from his long run.”