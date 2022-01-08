Djokovic attended event with young tennis players unmasked a day after positive Covid test





topline Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s tennis player, attended an event with young tennis players in Serbia on December 17, a day after he tested positive for Covid-19. he used the contamination as grounds to apply for an exemption from the country’s vaccination rules to enter to play at Australian Open. Novak Djokovic (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Key facts The Belgrade Tennis Federation placed a series of photos on Facebook of Djokovic posing maskless with young tennis players after handing out prizes at an event on December 17, the AFP reported. Djokovic also posted photos on twitter exposed him at an event organized by the Serbian National Postal Service to celebrate the launch of stamps featuring the tennis champion on December 16. December 16 is the day he found out he tested positive for Covid, according to court documents, although it was not immediately clear whether he knew the test result before attending the event. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> key background Djokovics’ lawyers said in court documents Saturday that Tennis Australia give him a vaccine exemption by virtue of his December Covid infection. A PCR confirmed case and an acute medical condition are two valid medical exemptions, according to guidance from an advisory panel to the Australian Government. Djokovics’ lawyers said the Serbian tennis player “hadn’t had Fever or respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 in the past 72 hours” by Dec. 30, Reuters reported. They added that on Jan. 1, he received approval from Australia that he met the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival in Australia. The state of Victoria, where the Australian Open will be held, granted the 34-year-old player a medical exemption, but the federal government refused entry to the country on Wednesday after he failed to provide sufficient evidence about his vaccine exemption, the Australian Border Force said. him the access “shock”, “surprise”” and “confusion” when he was held at the airport for about 12 hours. What to watch out for Djokovic will challenge his visa cancellation in court on Monday. Djokovic had asked to be moved to a place with a tennis court to prepare for the tournament, but was rejected, the court said. He is staying in a hotel for detained asylum seekers in Melbourne. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said gluten-free food, sports equipment and a SIM card had been given to Djokovic, Reuters reported. He has won the Australian Open nine times and this tournament offers him the chance to break his tie with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles at the age of 20. Read further Djokovic attended the event in Belgrade 24 hours after positive Covid test (AFP) Djokovic thanks fans for continued support amid vaccine waiver saga as Australia detains another tennis player (Forbes)

