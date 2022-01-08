What We Know After a Connecticut Student Died of a Hockey Injury





Sports news

“St. Luke’s sole focus at the moment is to care for our devastated community. A Connecticut hockey player has died after a collision during a game, according to various reports. Teddy Balkind, a sophomore on the junior varsity team at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, reportedly fell on the ice during a game against Brunswick School in Greenwich. According to CNN, Brunswick’s player was near him and couldn’t stop. The two players collided and Balkind’s neck was cut by a skate. He was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he later died. “Yesterday we lost a dear young man in a tragic accident,” said a statement from St Luke’s read. “Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s sole focus right now is to care for our devastated community.” The hockey community has expressed its condolences. The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind. Our hearts are with Teddy’s family, friends, teammates and the entire Connecticut hockey community. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 8, 2022 For all of us, beyond understanding and understanding.

For teammate & opponent, beyond confusion, guilt and fear.

For family, an irreparable grief.

The only desperate turn is to try to grab hold of faith and love. At all times, for all concerned. In any case, may the Balkinds feel our love. pic.twitter.com/1imZcaCpl1 — House of Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) January 8, 2022 The hockey world is hurt by the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young players from St Lukes and Brunswick and especially the Balkind family. Rest in peace Teddy #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/OmtRUH4diQ — Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) January 8, 2022 Tragedy struck our local community last night when a son, brother and most importantly a kind, heartfelt young man lost his life in a hockey game. As a hockey family, teams take a moment to honor TB. Our hockey world is there for his family and for each other.#tight laces pic.twitter.com/7rcbETmViD — Ken Gammill (@kmg5boys) January 7, 2022 The UConn Hockey Program extends our sincere condolences to Teddy Balkind’s family and the communities of St Lukes and Brunswick. We and the rest of the hockey community mourn Teddy’s tragic passing. #sticksoutforTeddy — UConn Men’s Hockey (@UConnMHOC) January 8, 2022 The New Jersey Devils offer their condolences to Teddy Balkind’s family and friends. Losing a young player in the game of hockey is unimaginable. It is with sadness that we learned of this very tragic event. #sticksoutforTeddy https://t.co/plAHLNfs1K — Devils from New Jersey (@NJDevils) January 8, 2022 Get the latest sports news in Boston Get updates on your favorite Boston teams straight from our newsroom to your inbox.

