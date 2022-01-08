No. 21 Kentucky travels to No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday





LEXINGTON, Kentucky. The University of Kentucky No. 21 women’s basketball team looks set to maintain momentum Sunday as it travels for a tough road test at No. 1 South Carolina. The game tilts at 1:00 PM ET at the Colonial Life Arena. Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPN with Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli on the phone. Darren Headrick will have the call on the UK Sports Network (630AM in Lexington). Live stats and free live audio are available online at UKathletics.com. Kentucky takes its best win of the season on Thursday, taking an 84-76 win against No. 15 Georgia at Memorial Coliseum. UK had a limited roster leading up to the match due to injuries and COVID protocols, but a full roster was available for the match. The win was Kentucky’s first win over a ranked team this season and the 100th in the program’s history. It was the fifth win for head coach Kyra Elzy on a ranked team, including her third vs. a top-15 team. It was the British attack that propelled the Wildcats to victory. Kentucky shot 52.2 percent from the field, with 59 percent from the field in the fourth quarter. Kentucky defeated Georgia 26-19 in the fourth quarter to secure the win, including a 7-0 run to end the game. UK scored four of its last five field goals in the match, while Georgia missed its last four shots and failed to score the final 2:06 of the match. Kentucky’s 84 points scored in the game were the most UGA has allowed an opponent this season. The previous record was 80 by NC State in overtime. The UK’s 48 paint points were the most UGA has allowed an opponent this season. Rhyne Howard put Kentucky on its back and propelled the Wildcats to their much-needed top-15 victory. Howard scored 30 points in the game, 22 of them in the second half. She scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. In addition to scoring the UK’s last 10 points in the game, she scored 13 of the UK’s last 17 points overall. With Kentucky three points ahead with just over a minute to go, Howard finished strong on the edge and pulled a foul, completing an and-one for all but the British win. Kentucky is 6-1 this season if Howard scores 20 or more points. In the game, Howard reached third all-time in UK by scoring with 1,872 runs. Howard and red shirt junior forward Dre’una Edwards lead this season in the UK with Howard averaging 19.7 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game. Edwards earns 17.4 points per game with 8.7 rebounds per game. senior security guard Robyn Benton and freshman guard Jada Walker are each average double digits. Benton earns 12.4 per game with Walker at 11.8. The UK ranks 10th nationally in assist-turnover ratio and first in the South East Conference at 1.36. UK is fifth nationally and first in the SEC in FG percentage and 16th nationally and first in the SEC in fouls scoring with 79.9 points per game. Sunday is the 70th all-time meeting between Kentucky and South Carolina in women’s basketball. The Gamecocks have won 13 of the last 14 encounters in the series. The Gamecocks lead the overall series 35-34. UK has lost four games in a row to the Gamecocks. The Wildcats’ last win against SC was a 65-57 win in Columbia on February 21, 2019. The Gamecocks led the series 20-11 in games played in Columbia. Last season, the teams met twice, with South Carolina winning 75-70 in Lexington and 76-55 in Columbia. For more information on the Kentucky women’s basketball team, visit UKathletics.com or follow @KentuckyWBB on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

