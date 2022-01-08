Potential sponsors for new Washington Football Team stadium





The Washington Football Team is likely to announce the location of a new stadium during the upcoming off-season. A new announcement from a major sponsor is still years away, but there are some clues about which companies can take a step forward. The Washington Football Team will announce a new name and identity (possibly with a mascot) on February 2, after which the focus will shift to a new stadium location. The new home could be chosen in the coming months as the organization continues a major facelift that began in early 2020. Construction should start soon. The FedEx Field lease expires in 2027 and while Washington does not have a critical deadline, plans should move in a decisive direction in the coming months. When the new location is chosen and construction begins, the race to find the main sponsor of the stadium will begin. Since November 1999, transportation and e-commerce giant FedEx has held the naming rights to the Landover stadium and it could continue that relationship beyond 2027, but it’s unknown if the Memphis-based company is willing to do so. However, the Washington Football Team will move to a new home for the 2026-27 season. Today we’re looking at potential sponsors for the new stadium and looking at which companies are a good fit for Burgundy and Gold. There are many companies that can meet the sponsorship needs of a new stadium, but today we will focus on twenty-five such companies and let you know why one of them might be a good fit. Let’s see! Numbers 25-21 The pharmaceutical industry has been at the forefront in recent years as healthcare has become a hot-button issue for politicians and global citizens. For two years, a relentless pandemic continues to ravage our planet, and the medical industry is at the heart of this monumental challenge. Three companies that can serve as solid sponsors for the new stadium are Merck, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. 25 – Merck Merck is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world and was founded in Germany as early as 1668. It is today based in Kenilworth, NJ and typically produces $9 billion in revenue per year. 24 – AstraZeneca AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish company headquartered in Cambridge, England, with US headquarters located in Wilmington, DE. With an annual income of over $5 billion a year, this medical giant could be a solid stadium sponsor. 23 – Pfizer Pfizer in New York City was founded in 1849 and is still headquartered in the Big Apple. Pfizer was at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and their contributions to this fight continue to this day. Annual income is estimated at over $9.5 billion per year. It’s a pizza fight 22 – Pizza Hut Everyone loves pizza. Football fans love pizza. A pizza chain could be a great stadium sponsor and Pizza Hut is a good option. Pizza Hut is located in Plano, TX, and produces an annual revenue stream of $1.1 billion per year. 21 – Domino’s Pizza Domino’s Pizza could roll the dice and become a stadium sponsor. The Ann Arbor, MI-based chain has mastered the art of delivery and pickup — a key factor in weathering the pandemic of the past two years. That strategy has helped them thrive at a time when most businesses were forced to close.

