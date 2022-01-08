PEI hockey player suspended after criticism of leagues’ reaction to racist remarks incident





A junior hockey player on Prince Edward Island who criticized officials on social media for their response to a racist statement against his teammate has now been banned from the league indefinitely. Keegan Mitchell shared a letter he received Thursday from Hockey PEI informing him of the suspension for violating the league’s social media policies by publicly criticizing officials and Hockey PEI and referring to a player from the rival team. Kensington Vipers. The letter from Mike Hammill, the chairman of Hockey PEI’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, states in part that the Committee has found Mitchell a member with a bad reputation, meaning he has been suspended from all activities approved by the governing body. for hockey in the county. . Mitchell, 20, said that during a Junior B league game on Dec. 17, a player on the Vipers made an anti-Asian remark to one of Mitchell’s Sherwood Metros teammates. Mitchell said he wasn’t comfortable revealing what the other player was saying. Later in the game, Mitchell confronted the offending player, punched him in the leg and was given a two-game suspension. I went out and told the man that what he said was very racist and had no place in the game, Mitchell said in an interview on Friday. Hockey PEI did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but the executive director told CBC News the Vipers player was given a two-game suspension for the offensive comment. In a January 5 Facebook post, Mitchell criticized Hockey PEI’s response to the incident, saying the Vipers players’ actions deserved a more severe punishment. For those of you who know me personally or through hockey, I’m almost absolutely sure you recognize me as someone who always stands up for themselves, but more importantly for my friends and teammates, Mitchell wrote. If Hockey PEI took these scenarios as seriously as they say, this player would rightly be banned. A two-game suspension for a racist statement is absolutely outrageous. The appalling suspension, he concluded, makes our entire community look racist. Mitchell said he now has the option to appeal his suspension, adding that he also plans to remain vocal about the incident. I’m not going to just let this go, he said. If I never play hockey again, that’s fine with me because I’m going to fight this until it’s right. Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors and give you a quick overview of the most important headlines of the day. Sign up today.

