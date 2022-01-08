Vikings plans to move on from head coach Mike Zimmer, but general manager Rick Spielman likely to stay

The Vikings are expected to leave head coach Mike Zimmer this week, league sources said, although longtime general manager Rick Spielman will likely remain with the organization. Zimmer has been in Minnesota since 2014 and quickly helped turn the franchise around, although he is 7-9 for the second year in a row. With one game left to play this season, their hopes of making the playoffs are gone.

Zimmer was nearly let go a few years ago and sources said there was a clear mandate from ownership to be a real contender in 2021; Minnesota got off to a slow start, has erratic results from week to week and has never maintained any momentum on either side of the ball. Zimmer came under fire for the construction of his staff and has clashed repeatedly with offensive staffs over the years.

The Vikings buyers have been averse to change over the years and are very loyal to Spielman, but Zimmer’s abrasive style has been a problem within that team for years, and the need to move in a different direction seemed to many decision makers there clearly. in recent weeks, sources said. Spielman is very close to property and highly trusted; the team has spent a lot and still has a lot to gain, but several league sources said they would be very surprised if Spielman were not part of the organization in the future.

Spielman could remain in Minnesota in a role overseeing the coach and potential new CEO, or the ownership could end up with a different balance of power, depending on how the coaching quest goes. Zimmer was one of the most successful defensive coordinators in the NFL for a long time, and at age 65, he would have countless other opportunities to explore if he wanted to continue coaching in any capacity.