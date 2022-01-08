Sports
WFT News: Washington Football Media Links Roundup
Sammis Reyes has made ‘leaps’ during the rookie season
After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes sees improvements in every aspect of his game.
Did the Washington Football Team accidentally hand over what the new name is? | Professional sports | richmond.com
Will it be the commanders? Or is it a trick to lead fans in the wrong direction?
Terry McLaurin, a constant amid WFT chaos, continues to find ways to improve – The Washington Post
The third-year wide receiver makes a point of finding weaknesses in his game and addressing them each off-season. That task is getting harder and harder.
Cover 1: Outcome Washington vs. Giants Has Major Implications for NFL Draft | RSN
With Washington and the Giants out of the playoffs, their week 18 matchup seems to have little meaning. But as Pete Hailey explains, the outcome has important implications in the 2022 NFL Draft
Washington Football Team fans wonder if FedEx Field presence could improve – The Washington Post
Attendance at home games is the most visible indicator of the disenchantment of Washington Football Team fans.
Police accuse Chesterfield man of murdering brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat | Crime news | richmond.com
Three police departments teamed up Friday to arrest a Chesterfield County man in the fatal shooting on December 28 of Anthony Sweat, brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher, Montez.
Why Charles Leno Jr. re-signed with Washington instead of testing free agency | RSN
Charles Leno Jr. explains why he chose to stick with Washington rather than test the free market later this year.
Washington will end up against the swinging New York Giants – The Washington Post
Washington’s defense will face an attack from the New York Giants that has scored just one touchdown in the last 35 possession and is second to last in the league in yards per game.
NFL games were 75 of the 100 most-watched television shows of 2021 – ProFootballTalk
PHOTOS | Giants Practice Week 1/7
The Washington Football Team finalizes preparations for Week 18’s game against the New York Giants in the practice bubble at the Inova Sports Performance Center. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Washington Football Team: new name coming 2-2-22 | My Thoughts – Rated R Radio
